The resurgence of interest in analog photography post-pandemic has sparked the creation of a new nonprofit in Savannah: The Savannah Center for Photography. This initiative, led by Josh Yates, a photographer with a budding national career, aims to foster appreciation for photography and provide resources and education through a community darkroom, workshop space, and rotating gallery exhibitions. Yates, who is also the board president and founder, has assembled a stellar board of directors with experience in fine art, photography, academia, business, and arts administration. The center's inaugural show, SCP Presents, features works by board members, photographer friends, and acquaintances, with all proceeds donated to the new venture. Yates' own photography career has been fast, furious, and impressive, with his work included in group shows across the country and awarded third place in the 2025 SlowExposures Festival. The center's darkroom, equipped with donated apparatus, offers a hands-on facility for photography enthusiasts of all levels. Yates hopes that the local passion for photography will translate into memberships at the new center, ranging from annual support tiers to monthly studio subscriptions. The center's long-term plans include a larger digital lab, matting and framing areas, alternative process exposure areas, more scanners and printers, and classes for beginners to advanced photographers. The Savannah Center for Photography is a welcome and energizing addition to Savannah's art scene, offering a community darkroom, gallery, and workshop space that will undoubtedly inspire and educate photographers of all levels.
Savannah Center for Photography: Reviving the Art of Darkroom Photography (2026)
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