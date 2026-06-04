Save Apple FM: A Community Radio Station's Fight for Survival (2026)

The story of Apple 98.5 FM, a beloved community radio station in Bacchus Marsh, is a testament to the power of local media and the impact it can have on a community. This station, with its unique blend of music and community-focused programming, has become an integral part of the town's fabric over the past four decades.

The Heart of the Matter

Apple FM's potential closure is a heart-wrenching prospect for its dedicated volunteers and listeners alike. Karellyn Dangar, the station's president and a passionate presenter, has poured her heart into this project, and her love for rockabilly music is infectious. Dangar's mission to share her musical passion with the world is a beautiful example of how community radio can bring people together and create a sense of belonging.

A Community Hub

Beyond the music, Apple FM has served as a vital community hub. It keeps locals informed about local issues, provides crucial support during challenging times like bushfire seasons, and offers a social outlet for volunteers. The station's diverse programming, from heavy metal to Indigenous shows, connects people to their culture and identities. For volunteers like Adam "Stix" Gadsby and Louis Maxwell, Apple FM is more than just a radio station; it's a part of who they are.

A Stepping Stone for Many

The impact of Apple FM extends beyond its immediate listeners and volunteers. Matilda Marozzi, a researcher with ABC TV's "Back Roads," credits her time volunteering at the station as a teenager with shaping her media career. This highlights how community radio can be a powerful tool for fostering local talent and providing opportunities for young people to explore their interests and passions.

A Fight for Survival

However, Apple FM now faces an uncertain future due to financial pressures. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on local businesses, leading to a decline in sponsorship. With a deadline looming, the station needs to raise $25,000 to stay afloat. The volunteers' determination to keep the station running is admirable, and their efforts to raise funds through a GoFundMe page and a 1950s-style dance fundraiser showcase their creativity and commitment.

A Broader Perspective

The potential loss of Apple FM raises important questions about the future of community media. In an era where local news and entertainment are often overshadowed by national and international outlets, the role of community radio in preserving local culture and providing a platform for diverse voices cannot be overstated. It's a reminder of the value of localism and the need to support these grassroots initiatives.

A Call to Action

As we reflect on the impact of Apple FM, it's clear that community radio stations like this are more than just broadcasters. They are the heartbeat of their communities, fostering connections, providing a sense of belonging, and offering opportunities for personal growth. So, as Apple FM fights for its survival, let's consider the broader implications and the importance of supporting these local institutions. After all, a community without its heart is just a collection of individuals.