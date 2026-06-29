Save Money with Solar Power: Neighbors Trade Excess Energy (2026)

The concept of 'low-hanging fruit' in the context of renewable energy is an intriguing one, and it's becoming increasingly relevant as we explore innovative ways to optimize our energy systems. In this article, I'll delve into the idea of neighbors trading excess solar power directly, bypassing traditional retailers and their dwindling feed-in tariffs. This approach, facilitated by virtual energy networks (VENs), offers a fascinating glimpse into the future of energy distribution and consumption.

A New Model for Energy Exchange

The traditional energy model, as Deakin University associate professor Andrea La Nauze explains, is flawed. Households with rooftop solar are paid a feed-in tariff to export their energy to the grid, while their non-solar-equipped neighbors pay the standard retail rate, even when they're using energy simultaneously. This is where VENs come in, creating a direct financial arrangement between neighbors, allowing them to buy and sell energy directly.

La Nauze highlights the efficiency of this system, utilizing existing grid infrastructure without requiring additional hardware. Smart meters are all that's needed, making the transition relatively straightforward. The cost of electricity is broken down into a fixed and tradeable component, with retailers still charging a fixed price for network costs and margin, but the tradeable part becomes a direct transaction between customers.

Real-World Applications and Benefits

Chris McGuigan from Moss Vale exemplifies the practical application of this model. She trades electricity between her two homes and sells excess power to her sister, a cafe, a wellness facility, and a winery, all connected through social media. This not only benefits McGuigan financially but also encourages a more sustainable approach to energy consumption.

The concept of a 'solar sponge' is introduced, where non-solar households, about 20% of the study participants, increased their electricity consumption during sunny periods, taking advantage of excess solar power on the grid. This highlights the potential for VENs to not only benefit solar-equipped households but also contribute to a more efficient and responsive energy grid.

Addressing Grid Challenges

The grid has historically struggled with excess electricity during the day when solar systems produce cheap power, but demand is low. The uptake of batteries has helped alleviate this issue, and retailers are now offering incentives to shift power usage. The introduction of Solar Sharer plans in NSW, Queensland, and South Australia, as well as the Midday Power Saver in Victoria, further emphasizes the importance of encouraging consumers to adjust their energy usage.

Virtual Power Plants and Future Considerations

The article also mentions virtual power plants (VPPs), which are different from VENs in that they give retailers control of the battery, reducing overall system costs. However, uptake of VPPs has been slow, with NSW government figures showing only 15% of home batteries connected. McGuigan's experience with a VPP in 2018, which drained her battery, reflects the need for better regulation and control for owners.

La Nauze emphasizes that all solutions, including VENs and VPPs, will be necessary as we transition to a more sustainable energy future. The 'low-hanging fruit' of VENs offers a promising approach to maximizing the use of existing infrastructure and empowering consumers to take control of their energy consumption.

In conclusion, the direct trading of excess solar power between neighbors through virtual energy networks is a fascinating development in the renewable energy sector. It not only offers financial benefits but also contributes to a more efficient and responsive energy grid, addressing some of the challenges we face in the transition to a sustainable future.