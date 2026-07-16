Auburn's quarterback situation has been a topic of discussion and speculation leading up to the upcoming Iron Bowl. Kevin Scarbinsky argues that Auburn might have the edge at the quarterback position for the first time in a while, which could significantly impact the outcome of the game. The key player in question is Byrum Brown, who has already proven himself at South Florida under the same coaching staff that will mentor him at Auburn. Brown's success is evident in his passing statistics, as he has thrown for over 3,000 yards in two consecutive seasons, a rare feat in Auburn's history.

What makes Brown's potential even more intriguing is the contrast between his performance against SEC defenses and his success against weaker competition. While his numbers against Alabama's formidable defense are modest, his performance against Florida last season, where he threw for 263 yards, is notable. This suggests that Brown might be capable of making big plays and leading Auburn's offense effectively.

Scarbinsky highlights the importance of passing yards in the Iron Bowl, noting that Auburn quarterbacks have historically performed better against Alabama when they surpass their counterparts in passing yards. The data supports this claim, showing that Auburn has won the Iron Bowl four out of five times when its quarterback led in passing yards. This trend is particularly interesting given that Alabama has dominated the rivalry in recent years, winning six straight games.

The analyst also mentions the last time an Auburn quarterback outperformed an Alabama counterpart in passing yards, which was in 2017 with Jarrett Stidham. This raises the question of whether Brown can replicate Stidham's success and lead Auburn to a significant victory in the upcoming season. The answer to this question, according to Scarbinsky, will be crucial in determining the outcome of the Iron Bowl.

In summary, Scarbinsky's article presents a compelling argument that Auburn's quarterback situation might be its secret weapon in the Iron Bowl. Byrum Brown's proven track record and ability to make big plays make him a strong contender to lead Auburn to success. However, the analyst also acknowledges the challenge of predicting the outcome of the game, as Alabama's quarterback will also play a significant role. The upcoming season promises an exciting Iron Bowl, with the quarterback battle at the center of it all.