Scotland's World Cup 2026 Journey: Fixtures, Knockout Chances, and Steve Clarke's Historic Quest! (2026)

Scotland's World Cup 2026 campaign is in a precarious position, with their hopes of reaching the knockout stages hanging by a thread. After a heavy defeat to Brazil, the Tartan Army's dreams are now in the balance, and the pressure is on Steve Clarke's side to turn their fortunes around.

The defeat to Brazil was a stark reminder of the challenges Scotland faces in Group C. With three points behind both Brazil and Morocco, and now in sixth place in the third-place table, the team must now rely on other results to progress. The odds, as Opta estimates, are stacked against them, with a 50% chance of progression and a minus-three goal difference.

Captain John McGinn's words ring true, as he acknowledges the difficult situation: 'We have given ourselves a more difficult chance. It's unlikely now but we will see.' The sentiment is shared by Andy Robertson, who expresses frustration: 'If you ask me now, I don't think it is enough. Time will tell. The next couple of days will be horrible.'

The road to the knockout stages is now a treacherous one, with Scotland's fate in the hands of others. The team must now focus on their remaining group games, with Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia, New Zealand vs Belgium, Czech Republic vs Mexico, DR Congo vs Uzbekistan, Ecuador vs Germany, and Senegal vs Iraq all still to be played.

The outcome of these matches will determine Scotland's fate, and the team must now rally together to make a last-ditch effort to secure their place in the last 32. It's a challenging task, but with determination and a bit of luck, Clarke's side might just make history and secure their place in the World Cup's knockout stages.