Scotland's World Cup Dream: Learning from Norway's Success (2026)

The Scottish football team's recent World Cup exit has sparked a national conversation about the state of the sport in the country. Many are pointing fingers at the players, the Scottish FA, and the head coach, Steve Clarke, for the team's failure to reach the knockout stages. But what can Scotland learn from their Scandinavian neighbors, Norway, who have been making waves in international football?

One thing that stands out is the investment in coaching, artificial pitches, and a National Team School (NTS). Norway's authorities hit the reset button after a decade of failing to qualify for major tournaments, and the results are showing. From 2016 to 2025, 539 new artificial surfaces were built and another 586 renovated, with a shift in domestic strategies that has seen a surge in interest and enthusiasm for the sport.

But it's not just about the infrastructure. Norway's success is also due to their ability to develop local talent. Only four players in the national squad play in Norway's domestic league, with three of them signed up to the Glimt, nicknamed Superlaget (The Super Team). Twenty-five of the 26 players all came through on their home shores, with Rangers midfielder Thelo Aasgaard the outsider having learned in Liverpool's system.

In contrast, Scotland has a more diverse squad, with seven players who did not spend any of their youth days in the country. This raises a deeper question: is Scotland missing out on the benefits of developing local talent?

The comparison with Norway is not just about the national team. It's also about the domestic game. A matter of months ago, all the talk was about the Bodo/Glimt fairytale in the Champions League. Their meteoric rise in the past two seasons, from becoming the first Norwegian side to reach the semi-finals of a major European competition to making the knockout stages on their debut in the continent's premier club competition, caught the attention of almost everyone.

But this is not the first time the comparison with Norway has cropped up. It has in the domestic game too. The success of Bodo/Glimt and Norway's national team raises the question: is Scotland missing out on the benefits of investing in coaching, artificial pitches, and developing local talent?

Personally, I think that Scotland could learn a lot from Norway's approach. By investing in infrastructure and developing local talent, Scotland could potentially build a stronger national team and a more sustainable domestic game. But it will take bold and brave leadership to make it happen. What makes this particularly fascinating is the potential for Scotland to emulate Norway's success, but it will require a shift in mindset and a willingness to take risks. In my opinion, the Scottish FA and the head coach should take a page out of Norway's book and invest in the future of Scottish football. From my perspective, the key to success is to recognize when things are not working and to take action. This raises a deeper question: is the Scottish FA ready to make the necessary changes to put Scotland on the map in international football?