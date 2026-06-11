Scott Pelley Calls for Bari Weiss' Removal from CBS News: 'Television's Not Her Thing' (2026)

The recent shake-up at CBS News has sparked a heated debate, with former correspondent Scott Pelley calling for the removal of Bari Weiss, the current leader of the news division. Pelley's comments, made in an interview with The New York Times, highlight a deeper issue within the media industry: the clash between traditional journalism and the evolving digital landscape.

The Battle for CBS News

Pelley's criticism of Weiss stems from his belief that her lack of experience in television and her perceived political bias have negatively impacted the journalism produced by CBS News. He argues that Weiss and her team, including Nick Bilton, have failed to understand the challenges of modern media and the need to engage with younger audiences.

"It's almost as if they were living in a time capsule," Pelley said. "They've just discovered the internet and are now preaching its importance. But we at CBS News have been embracing digital platforms for years."

A Turbulent Era

Under Weiss's leadership, CBS News has indeed undergone significant changes. The removal of senior staff and the installation of Bilton as executive editor of "60 Minutes" has caused a stir. Pelley, who was fired last week, likened the ouster of former executive producer Tanya Simon to "having your spouse murdered."

However, CBS News defends Weiss, stating that her suggestions on Pelley's story were part of a normal editorial process and had no political motivation.

The Digital Dilemma

What makes this situation particularly fascinating is the underlying tension between traditional media outlets and the digital realm. Weiss believes that CBS News is in a battle for its existence, not just against other news organizations, but also against the changing media consumption habits of viewers.

"The news division is fighting for its life," she said. "We must adapt to reach new audiences, especially those who consume news via social and digital platforms."

A Question of Experience

Pelley, on the other hand, argues that the issue is not about joining the digital age but about experience and understanding. He believes that Weiss and Bilton, with their lack of television experience, are ill-equipped to lead a venerable news organization like CBS.

"Inexperience is a major problem," Pelley stated. "The staff is under immense stress, trying to compensate for these missteps and maintain the technical standards of television production."

The Future of CBS News

As CBS News navigates this tumultuous period, the question remains: Can Weiss and her team successfully steer the organization into the digital age while maintaining the integrity of its journalism?

In my opinion, this situation raises a deeper question about the role of leadership in media organizations. It's not just about adapting to new technologies, but also about understanding the core values and traditions of the industry.

The future of CBS News, and indeed the future of traditional media, may depend on finding the right balance between these two worlds.