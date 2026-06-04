Scottish Transfer News: Hearts, Celtic, Aberdeen & More | Latest Rumors & Signings (2026)

The Scottish football transfer window is heating up, with several high-profile deals in the works. Hearts are hoping to secure the services of Falkirk winger Calvin Miller, who is reportedly attracting interest from Celtic and other top clubs. This move could be a significant boost for Hearts, as Miller has been in excellent form for Falkirk this season. However, the club will need to act quickly to secure his signature, as his value is likely to rise as interest grows.

Meanwhile, Celtic are also in the market for new talent, with their eyes on Sandefjord centre-back Zinedin Smajlovic. The Norwegian club is reportedly seeking a record fee of at least £2.6m for the 28-year-old, which could be a significant investment for Celtic. The club's interest in Smajlovic is a sign of their ambition to strengthen their defense, and the player's experience in the Norwegian top flight could be a valuable addition to the squad.

Another player who is generating interest from Celtic is Tottenham Hotspur's Alfie Devine. Preston North End has triggered an option to enter signing talks with the 21-year-old midfielder, who has been on loan at Preston this season. Celtic and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also said to be interested in Devine, which could make for an interesting transfer battle. The young midfielder's potential is clear, and his ability to play in multiple positions could make him a valuable asset for any club.

Aberdeen, meanwhile, are close to securing the services of former St Mirren midfielder Connor Ronan. The 28-year-old is a free agent after his contract with Major League Soccer club Colorado Rapids expires at the end of the year. Aberdeen's interest in Ronan is a sign of their desire to strengthen their midfield, and his experience in the Scottish Premiership could be a valuable addition to the squad.

Finally, Western Sydney Wanderers are keen on re-signing Nicolas Milanovic from Aberdeen. The 24-year-old winger was sold to Aberdeen for £400,000 last summer, and his return to the club could be a significant boost for the Australian side. Milanovic's speed and skill could be a valuable addition to the Wanderers' attack, and his return to the club could be a sign of the club's ambition to compete at the highest level.

These deals are just a few of the many that are expected to take place in the Scottish football transfer window. With the season coming to an end, clubs are looking to strengthen their squads and prepare for the challenges of the new season. The Scottish Premiership is known for its competitive nature, and these deals are a sign of the clubs' determination to remain at the top of the table. As the window heats up, fans can expect to see some exciting moves and transfers, and the future of Scottish football looks bright.