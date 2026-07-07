Seattle Mariners Injury Report: Carlos Vargas, Miles Mastrobuoni, and More (2026)

The Seattle Mariners are facing a challenging season with a series of injuries to key players. While the team's focus is on the recovery of Cal Raleigh and Brendan Donovan, it's also crucial to monitor the progress of other injured players and prospects. One such player is Carlos Vargas, a right-handed reliever who suffered a right lat strain. Vargas, who had a solid performance last season, is set to undergo another MRI to determine the extent of his injury and develop a throwing program. This is a critical step in his recovery, as the team will have a clearer idea of his return timeline once the imaging results are in.

Another player on the mend is Miles Mastrobuoni, a utilityman who has been dealing with a left calf injury. Mastrobuoni has begun a rehab assignment and is showing promising signs, including hitting a solo home run in his first game with Triple-A Tacoma. His journey to recovery has been a bit of a rollercoaster, as he initially injured his right calf during the World Baseball Classic before suffering a subsequent left calf injury. However, his recent performance suggests he is on the right track.

Will Wilson, an infielder, is also making progress in Arizona. He could begin a rehab assignment next week after recovering from a left thumb fracture. Wilson had a successful debut with the Mariners, hitting his first big league home run. His recovery is a positive sign for the team, as he was a key player before his injury.

The Mariners' farm system also has some promising prospects. Brock Rodden, a minor league infielder, is dealing with a hamstring strain, but it's not considered a serious injury. He is ranked as the No. 18 prospect in the Mariners' system and has had a solid season with the Rainiers, producing a .263/.321/.439 slash line. Michael Arroyo, a minor league left fielder/second baseman, has also returned to the lineup after a brief stint on the injured list with a hamstring issue. He is the Mariners' fifth-ranked prospect and has shown potential with a .253/.321/.393 slash line in 38 games.

While the Mariners are dealing with injuries, they are also making strides in other areas. The team is in first place and has shown promise, with some players poised for All-Star consideration. However, the injuries to key players like Vargas, Mastrobuoni, and Wilson are a concern and could impact the team's performance in the coming weeks. The Mariners' front office, led by Justin Hollander, will need to carefully monitor the progress of these players and make strategic decisions to ensure the team's success.

In my opinion, the Mariners' injuries highlight the importance of depth and resilience in baseball. While the team is in a strong position, the injuries to key players serve as a reminder that anything can happen on the field. The Mariners' ability to adapt and make strategic decisions will be crucial in their pursuit of a successful season. Personally, I think the team has the talent and determination to overcome these challenges and emerge as a competitive force in the AL.