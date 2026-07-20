See Maine's Atlantic Puffins: Isle au Haut Boat Services (2026)

Let's dive into a unique adventure off the coast of Maine, where a simple boat ride transforms into an extraordinary wildlife encounter. I was thrilled to discover that Maine offers more than one way to witness the charismatic Atlantic puffin, a bird that has captivated me since childhood.

The Quest for Puffins

I had always assumed there was only one boat service in Maine that provided a glimpse of these adorable seabirds. But, as it turns out, there are multiple charter companies that cater to puffin enthusiasts like me. Among them is the Isle au Haut Boat Services, which offers a unique puffin tour experience.

A Journey to Isle au Haut and Beyond

The tour begins in Stonington, a picturesque town known for its lobster fishing heritage. As we set sail on The Otter, a sleek Wesmac Super 46, I was joined by an experienced crew and a fellow nature enthusiast, Bob Duchesne. Our journey took us past a tapestry of islands, each marked by colorful buoys that indicated the presence of lobster pots below the surface.

We approached Isle au Haut, a gem of an island with a general store accessible only by boat. Here, we picked up another passenger, adding to the excitement of our adventure. The island also boasts a historic lighthouse, the Robinson Point Light, a reminder of Maine's rich maritime history.

The Puffin Paradise: Seal Island

After an hour and a half, we reached Seal Island, a 65-acre haven within the National Wildlife Refuge system. This island is a sanctuary for the largest puffin colony in Maine, and one of the few places in the United States where these birds can be found in the wild. It was a moment of pure excitement as we circled the island, immersing ourselves in the vibrant seabird life.

What makes Seal Island even more fascinating is its history. It has survived a population crash, but thanks to conservation efforts, the puffins are making a remarkable recovery. The latest survey counted 672 active puffin burrows, a significant increase from previous years. This success story is a testament to the dedication of organizations like Audubon's Project Puffin, which reintroduced puffins to Seal Island in 1992.

A Bird's-Eye View of Nature's Wonders

Despite the island being off-limits to visitors due to unexploded ordnance from Navy target practice, we were treated to an incredible display of puffins in flight and along the rocky shores. The unique coloration of their bills was a sight to behold. We also spotted black guillemots, terns, razorbills, and even a common murre. And let's not forget the seals! Harbor seals near Isle au Haut and gray seals close to Seal Island added to the diversity of our wildlife encounter.

A Reminder of Maine's Natural Treasures

This experience reminded me of the incredible diversity Maine offers. One day, you're sailing the ocean, observing an isolated island community, and the next, you're in the depths of the forest, spotting bears or moose. It's a state that never ceases to amaze and inspire.

So, if you find yourself near Stonington this summer, don't miss the opportunity to join The Otter for a puffin tour. It's an experience that will leave you in awe of nature's wonders and the resilience of these remarkable birds.