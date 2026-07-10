Seema Kapoor's Heartbreaking Story: Om Puri's Affair, Pregnancy Loss, and Reconciliation (2026)

Seema Kapoor's story is a powerful testament to the complexities of love, loss, and the human spirit's resilience. In an exclusive interview, Kapoor delves into the heart-wrenching chapter of her life, shedding light on the affair that shattered her marriage and the profound impact it had on her. This is not just a tale of heartbreak; it's a profound exploration of the choices we make in the face of tragedy and the strength that can emerge from vulnerability.

A Marriage Shattered

Kapoor's journey begins with a glimpse into the intimate details of her marriage to the renowned actor Om Puri. She reveals that their bond, once a source of strength, was tested when an extramarital affair disrupted their lives. The timing was particularly cruel, as Kapoor was pregnant at the time, adding a layer of emotional complexity to an already devastating situation. The birth of her child, she reflects, was a fleeting dream that never came to fruition.

What makes this story truly poignant is the internal conflict Kapoor faced. Despite the encouragement of her brother, actor Annu Kapoor, to pursue legal action against Om Puri, she chose silence. In her own words, she wanted to avoid the "legal battle," believing that the relationship was already broken beyond repair. This decision, she explains, was rooted in the hope that the relationship could be saved, even if it meant letting go of the future she had envisioned.

The Pain of Loss

The loss of her unborn child was a blow that left Kapoor reeling. She describes the grief as an overwhelming force, one that she coped with through the act of writing. Letters to her lost child became a way for her to process the pain, to ask questions, and to seek answers in the silence of her heart. This act of creation, she notes, was a form of therapy, a way to channel her emotions into something tangible.

As if the personal tragedy wasn't enough, the situation was further complicated by the entry of Nandita Puri, Om Puri's second wife. Kapoor's departure from the family home, she reflects, was a turning point, a moment that made her realize the fragility of relationships and the impact of distance. The divorce papers, she admits, were a jarring reminder of the reality she had to face.

A Phone Call from the Past

Years later, Om Puri reached out to Kapoor, seeking forgiveness. The phone call, filled with emotion, was a turning point in her healing process. She recalls his words, expressing remorse and regret for his actions. This moment, she believes, was a testament to the power of forgiveness and the potential for redemption.

A Relationship of Significance

Despite the heartbreak, Kapoor maintains that her relationship with Om Puri was a significant part of her life. She describes it as a bond that was "poorn" in its own way, a connection that allowed her to share her deepest thoughts without fear of judgment. This, she argues, is a rare quality in relationships, and one that she cherishes as a reminder of the beauty and complexity of human connections.

A Lesson in Resilience

Kapoor's story is a powerful reminder of the human capacity for resilience. In the face of immense pain and loss, she chose to heal and move forward. Her decision to write letters to her lost child, to seek forgiveness, and to reflect on the past, all point to a profound understanding of the healing process. It is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the power of vulnerability.

In my opinion, Seema Kapoor's story is a beautiful and tragic tale of love, loss, and the human capacity for forgiveness. It is a reminder that relationships, like life itself, are complex and multifaceted. From my perspective, it is a story that deserves to be heard, not just for its emotional impact but for the insights it offers into the human condition. One thing that immediately stands out is the power of personal choice and the impact it can have on our lives. What many people don't realize is that in the face of tragedy, the decisions we make can either break us or set us on a path to healing. If you take a step back and think about it, this story is a profound reflection on the choices we make and the strength that can emerge from them.