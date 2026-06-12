Seiko's 145th Anniversary: Unveiling the New Prospex Divers with Seiko Blue (2026)

Seiko, the iconic Japanese watchmaker, has unveiled a pair of stunning new divers to commemorate its 145th anniversary. These limited-edition timepieces, the Seiko Prospex 1965 Heritage Diver's Watch and the Seiko Prospex Limited Edition, showcase the brand's signature 'Seiko Blue' in a bold and elegant manner.

A Dive into Seiko's Legacy

The 1960s were a pivotal decade for Seiko, a period of innovation and groundbreaking achievements. During this time, Seiko not only produced Japan's first automatic chronograph and pioneered quartz timekeeping but also introduced the country's first dive watch. It was then that the brand's distinctive 'Seiko Blue' came into focus, a color that has since become synonymous with the company's identity.

Celebrating with Style

To mark its 145th anniversary, Seiko has released two limited-edition divers, each featuring blue bezels and dial accents that pay homage to the iconic 'Seiko Blue.' These timepieces are a celebration of the brand's rich history and its enduring commitment to craftsmanship and innovation.

The Seiko Prospex 1965 Heritage Diver's Watch

The Seiko Prospex 1965 Heritage Diver's Watch, limited to 4,000 pieces, is a true standout. Its aluminum blue bezel insert and vibrant blue seconds hand, inspired by 'Seiko Blue,' create a striking contrast against the silver-white dial. The applied indices, filled with Seiko's LumiBrite lume, ensure legibility even in low-light conditions. The case design, inspired by Seiko's first dive watch, the 62MAS, has been modernized for contemporary wearability, measuring 40mm wide and 13mm thick.

The watch is powered by the Seiko calibre 6R55, an automatic movement with a 72-hour power reserve. It features a curved sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective inner coating and is water-resistant to 300 meters. The stainless steel bracelet, with its three-fold clasp and adjustable extension clasp, ensures a comfortable and secure fit, making it an ideal companion for underwater adventures.

The Seiko Prospex Limited Edition

The Seiko Prospex Limited Edition, limited to 9,999 pieces, boasts an angular case design that has earned it the nickname 'Samurai' among enthusiasts. The faceted lugs and bracelet center links create a modern and sculptural appearance. This edition features a two-tone aluminum bezel insert in blue, with a contrasting dark grey-silver section for the last fifteen minutes of the uni-directional countdown bezel.

Like its counterpart, the HBB001 features a silver-white dial and blue seconds hand. The applied indices and hands are filled with LumiBrite lume, ensuring visibility underwater. The stainless steel case, measuring 41.7mm in diameter and 12.3mm thick, is equipped with a Hardlex crystal, offering improved scratch resistance and shatterproof durability. The Seiko calibre 4R35 automatic movement, with a 41-hour power reserve, powers this timepiece.

A Deeper Look

Seiko's decision to celebrate its anniversary with limited-edition divers is a testament to its rich history and its connection to the world of diving. These timepieces not only showcase the brand's signature color but also its commitment to craftsmanship and attention to detail. The use of 'Seiko Blue' adds a touch of elegance and uniqueness to these divers, making them stand out in a crowded market.

Conclusion

With these new releases, Seiko continues to push the boundaries of watchmaking, combining its rich heritage with modern design and innovative features. The limited editions are a celebration of the brand's legacy and a testament to its enduring appeal. As an enthusiast, I find it fascinating how Seiko has managed to blend its iconic color with functional design, creating timepieces that are not only beautiful but also highly capable underwater companions. These divers are a perfect example of how a brand can honor its past while looking towards the future.