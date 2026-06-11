Serena Williams' Tennis Comeback: Queen's Club Doubles Partner, Schedule, and More (2026)

The tennis world is buzzing with excitement as Serena Williams makes her highly anticipated return to the professional game, and the draw for the HSBC Championships at Queen's has revealed some intriguing matchups. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, will be partnering with Victoria Mboko, a rising star in women's tennis, in the doubles event. Their first-round opponents are Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe, a formidable duo in their own right.

What makes this comeback particularly fascinating is the dynamic between Williams and Mboko. At 44 years old, Williams is teaming up with a 19-year-old talent, bridging generations and showcasing the beauty of mentorship in sports. Mboko's words at the French Open highlight the respect and admiration she has for Williams, and it will be interesting to see how this partnership unfolds on the court.

While the spotlight will undoubtedly shine on Williams, the British duo of Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter will also be a force to reckon with. As the British singles Nos. 1 and 3 respectively, they have teamed up for the doubles and will face the fourth seeds, Storm Hunter and Shuai Zhang, in the first round. This partnership between Raducanu and Boulter adds an extra layer of intrigue to the tournament, as they look to make their mark in the doubles arena.

As we delve deeper into the implications of these matchups, one thing is clear: the HSBC Championships at Queen's will be a showcase of talent, experience, and the potential for inspiring partnerships. Williams' return is a testament to the enduring spirit of competition and the power of a legend's comeback. It raises the question: what other surprises and memorable moments will this tournament bring? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain - the tennis world is in for a thrilling ride.