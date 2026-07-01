The SF Giants suffered a devastating 16-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night, with a 14-run margin of defeat being their worst loss of the season. The Giants' defensive configuration in the bottom of the eighth inning was a clear sign of surrender, with an inexperienced lineup and a position player pitching. Manager Tony Vitello's strategy of using a position player as a pitcher and an inexperienced third baseman at third base was a desperate attempt to stop the bleeding, but it only made matters worse.

The blowout began early with starter Landen Roupp enduring the worst start of his career, allowing a career-high eight earned runs over four frames, seven of which were surrendered in the second inning. Roupp's back discomfort, which started before the game, didn't help his performance, but it's no excuse. He needs to compete better and make better pitches.

The Giants' struggles continued with the Brewers pouring it on during Buddy Kennedy's first career pitching appearance, scoring four runs in the bottom of the eighth. The Giants' lack of experience in the field was evident, with Daniel Susac, who had no experience in the field aside from catching, playing third base. This decision was a scramble in the dugout, as Vitello admitted, and it only made the Giants' situation more desperate.

One of the few positives from the game was that third baseman Matt Chapman hit his first home run since March 31, a two-run shot that the Brewers' Jackson Chourio almost robbed. Chapman's second home run of the season ended a 53-game homerless streak, the longest drought of his career. This performance was a sign of hope for the Giants, but it's not enough to turn things around.

The Giants' next game will be against the Brewers' Kyle Harrison, who has a 1.57 ERA over 10 starts. The Giants will need to step up their game and make better decisions if they want to avoid another blowout loss. The team's struggles are a reflection of their lack of experience and poor decision-making, and it's up to the players and management to turn things around.