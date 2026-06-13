Stuart Barnes, a former England fly-half, has made a compelling case for the Rugby Football Union (RFU) to consider Shaun Edwards as an assistant coach for Steve Borthwick's England team. Barnes argues that Edwards' potential departure from France, where he has been instrumental in their recent Six Nations success, could be a turning point for English rugby. He believes that Edwards' ability to inspire and motivate players, akin to the legendary Michael Cheika, is exactly what England needs to galvanize their performance.

In my opinion, Barnes' perspective is particularly insightful. The English rugby scene has been in a state of flux, with a constant turnover of assistant coaches under Borthwick's leadership. This has led to a lack of stability and a sense of uncertainty among players. Edwards, with his proven track record in the Six Nations, could provide the much-needed consistency and direction. His understanding of the game goes beyond a detailed game plan, and his ability to inspire players is exactly what England needs to boost morale and performance.

What makes this situation fascinating is the potential impact on the Nations Championship. France's success this year, despite their recent downturn, has shown that Edwards is a key figure in their success. If he were to join England, it could be a significant turning point for the team, providing a much-needed boost in confidence and performance. However, it also raises a deeper question about the RFU's strategy and their willingness to take risks.

One thing that immediately stands out is the RFU's history of appointing coaches with limited international experience. Edwards, on the other hand, brings a wealth of experience and success, particularly in the Six Nations. This raises a broader question about the RFU's approach to coaching appointments and their willingness to prioritize short-term success over long-term stability. In my view, the RFU should consider Edwards' appointment as an opportunity to invest in the future of English rugby, rather than a risk.

What many people don't realize is the potential impact of Edwards' appointment on the players. His ability to inspire and motivate could create a sense of pride and excitement among the players, which is crucial for international rugby. This could lead to a more cohesive and focused team, capable of competing at the highest level. However, it also raises the question of whether Edwards' appointment would be a temporary fix or a long-term solution.

If you take a step back and think about it, the RFU's decision to appoint Edwards could be a significant turning point for English rugby. It could provide the much-needed stability and direction, as well as a boost in confidence and performance. However, it also raises the question of whether the RFU is willing to take the necessary risks to achieve long-term success. In my opinion, the RFU should consider Edwards' appointment as an opportunity to invest in the future of English rugby, rather than a risk.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the potential impact of Edwards' appointment on the Nations Championship. His success with France and Wales could provide a blueprint for England's success, particularly in terms of team cohesion and performance. This raises the question of whether the RFU is willing to learn from other nations' successes and adapt their approach to coaching appointments. In my view, the RFU should consider Edwards' appointment as an opportunity to learn from other nations' successes and adapt their approach to coaching appointments.

What this really suggests is that the RFU's decision to appoint Edwards could be a significant turning point for English rugby. It could provide the much-needed stability and direction, as well as a boost in confidence and performance. However, it also raises the question of whether the RFU is willing to take the necessary risks to achieve long-term success. In my opinion, the RFU should consider Edwards' appointment as an opportunity to invest in the future of English rugby, rather than a risk.