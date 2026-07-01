Shimano XTR Di2 Demo Tour: Experience the Wireless Drivetrain on Your Trails! (2026)

Get ready to experience the ultimate in mountain bike technology! Shimano's XTR Di2 group is here, and it's time to put it to the test. But why just take our word for it when you can get hands-on with the latest and greatest in cycling innovation? Shimano's XTR Di2 demo tour is your chance to ride the future of shifting and braking. With stops across Canada, you can experience the XTR Di2 for yourself and see why it's the talk of the town. From the feel of the shift lever to the performance of the derailleur, you'll be able to make an informed decision about whether this wireless drivetrain is right for you. And the best part? You don't have to break the bank to find out!

The XTR Di2 group has been through the ringer, with hours of testing and comparisons to other wireless systems, mechanical groups, and even gearboxes. We've discussed it ad nauseam, but there's no substitute for experiencing it firsthand. The shift lever feel, the clutch derailleur, and the wide-range cassette are all up for debate, and you can decide for yourself which features are most important to you. And with the demo tour, you can do all this without spending a dime.

The tour has already visited New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Alberta, and it's heading to Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia throughout the summer until October. So, mark your calendars and get ready to ride the XTR Di2! With stops near you, you can experience the thrill of wireless shifting and braking and make an informed decision about your next mountain bike upgrade. Don't miss out on this opportunity to be a part of the future of cycling!

Shimano XTR Di2 Demo Tour: Experience the Wireless Drivetrain on Your Trails! (2026)
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