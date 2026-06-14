Simon Holt free horse racing tips for the ITV Racing meetings at Ascot and Haydock (2026)

In the world of horse racing, where every stride and every stride is a calculated risk, Simon Holt's tips for the ITV Racing meetings at Ascot and Haydock offer a fascinating glimpse into the mind of a seasoned tipster. But beyond the numbers and the odds, there's a deeper story to be told, one that delves into the very heart of what makes this sport so captivating. So, let's take a step back and consider the broader implications of these tips, the trends they highlight, and the hidden insights they reveal. Personally, I think that the abandonment of the Haydock meeting and the subsequent shift to Carlisle provides an interesting case study in the adaptability of the racing calendar. It's a reminder that the sport is not just about the horses and the jockeys, but also about the venues and the conditions. Haydock, with its left-handed, flat track, is very different from Carlisle, with its right-handed, undulating course and stiff climb up the home straight. This change in scenery not only affects the horses' performance but also the strategies of the tipsters. In the opening Betway Handicap, James Doyle's ride on OPPORTUNITY stands out as a key insight into the potential of lightly raced horses. Opportunity, a four-year-old gelding, returned from an 11-month absence and a gelding operation at Ascot, keeping on well into third behind Wine Dark Sea and Bulletin. This performance, in my opinion, suggests that Opportunity has plenty of potential and a handicap mark of 92 may look lenient in the future. What makes this particularly fascinating is the contrast between Opportunity's performance and Bulletin's at Kempton. Bulletin, who finished a good fourth from a bad draw, highlights the importance of draw position and the impact of jockey strategy. The selection showed plenty of ability last season, winning his novice at Haydock from the now top-class stayer Rahiebb and then staying on well under tender handling at Goodwood. This raises a deeper question: how do we balance the potential of a lightly raced horse with the need for consistency and form? In the Betway Reverence Handicap, BROSAY is fancied to strike winning form for rookie trainer Charlie Pike. Tom Marquand's booking for this four-year-old, who won Class Two handicaps at Windsor and Ascot for former handler Paul Attwater, suggests a significant improvement in form. Brosay showed definite signs of returning to his best in another Class Two handicap at Newbury, leading narrowly from over a furlong out only to stumble badly inside the final furlong. This raises a deeper question: how do we assess the potential of a horse that has shown signs of improvement but has also had its share of setbacks? The Listed Betway Achilles Stakes features a class act in Starlust, the 2024 Breeders Cup Turf Sprint winner. However, Ralph Beckett's speed ace hasn't been seen since finishing a fine fourth behind American Affair in the King Charles 11 Stakes at Royal Ascot last June. This raises a deeper question: how do we balance the potential of a class act with the need for consistency and form? In the Virgin Bet Handicap, SUPIDO could well defy a 4lb rise for his May meeting success under Billy Loughnane. This still quite lightly raced French-bred finished a close fifth at the same fixture last year and then ran a blinder when fifth again in the Britannia at Royal Ascot off a mark of 98. This raises a deeper question: how do we assess the potential of a horse that has shown signs of improvement but has also had its share of setbacks? At Chester, HEATHEN could make a winning reappearance for trainer Jenny Candlish, who has sent out three winners in the last week. Heathen has a record of going well fresh, having won three times in his career following an absence. This raises a deeper question: how do we balance the potential of a horse that has shown signs of improvement with the need for consistency and form? In conclusion, Simon Holt's tips for the ITV Racing meetings at Ascot and Haydock offer a fascinating glimpse into the mind of a seasoned tipster. But beyond the numbers and the odds, there's a deeper story to be told, one that delves into the very heart of what makes this sport so captivating. From the adaptability of the racing calendar to the potential of lightly raced horses, from the significance of draw position to the balance between class and consistency, these tips raise a host of deeper questions that are at the very heart of what makes horse racing such a compelling sport.
Simon Holt free horse racing tips for the ITV Racing meetings at Ascot and Haydock (2026)
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