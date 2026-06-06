Skull Session: Weddle's QB Critique & The Future of The Game (2026)

Let's dive into the world of college football and explore some intriguing insights and opinions. Today, we're discussing the impact of an NFL veteran's critique on a young quarterback, the potential shift in timing for a legendary rivalry game, and the virtual ratings that are getting fans hyped.

The Quarterback Conundrum

Eric Weddle, a seasoned NFL player and Super Bowl winner, recently shared his thoughts on Michigan's quarterback, Bryce Underwood. Weddle, with his extensive experience, believes Underwood lacks the skills to play the position effectively. This opinion, shared during a podcast appearance, has sparked a debate among fans and analysts.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the contrast between Weddle's expertise and Underwood's status as a former top prospect. It raises questions about the development of young quarterbacks and the role of mentorship in the sport. Personally, I think it's a reminder that potential doesn't always translate to performance, and the journey to becoming an elite quarterback is a challenging one.

Moving the Rivalry Game

Now, let's shift gears to the iconic Michigan-Ohio State rivalry, often referred to as 'The Game.' A recent article by Austin Meek suggests that if the College Football Playoff expands to 24 teams, 'The Game' should be moved to October. Meek argues that this change would ensure the game's significance and prevent it from being overshadowed by the expanded playoff field.

I find this proposal intriguing, as it challenges the traditional timing of the rivalry. While I understand Meek's concern about maintaining the game's importance, I believe the rivalry's history and the build-up of tension throughout the season are integral to its appeal. However, Meek's idea does offer an interesting perspective on how to adapt to potential changes in the sport's landscape.

Virtual Ratings and Fan Excitement

Shifting our focus to the virtual world, EA Sports College Football 27 has released some preliminary ratings, and it seems Ohio State is well-represented. Jeremiah Smith, a Buckeye, is the only player rated 99 overall, with several other Ohio State players also receiving high ratings.

These virtual ratings are a fun way to engage fans and build excitement for the upcoming season. It's a reminder of the impact that video games have on sports culture and how they can create a sense of anticipation and community among fans. From my perspective, it's a clever way to keep the conversation going and maintain buzz around college football.

Conclusion

In this ever-evolving world of sports, opinions and perspectives are constantly shaping the narrative. Whether it's a veteran player's critique, a debate over game scheduling, or the excitement generated by virtual ratings, these elements contribute to the rich tapestry of college football. As we navigate these discussions, it's important to remember that the beauty of sports lies in its ability to spark passion, inspire debate, and bring people together.