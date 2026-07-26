Slate's Electric Truck: The Perfect Moto Hauler? (2026)

Slate's new electric truck is a game-changer for motorcycle enthusiasts, offering a practical and affordable solution for those who need to haul their bikes. With a starting price of $24,950, the truck provides a compelling alternative to traditional gas-powered vehicles, especially for those who want to reduce their carbon footprint and save on fuel costs. But is it the perfect moto hauler? Let's take a closer look.

A Practical Solution for Moto Enthusiasts

As someone who lives in a sprawling metropolitan area and owns an old, fuel-inefficient cargo van, I can relate to the struggle of finding a reliable and affordable vehicle for motorcycle transportation. The Slate truck offers a practical solution, with a payload capacity of 1,550 pounds and a range of 205 miles on a single charge. This means you can easily fit two motorcycles, including dirt bikes, in the back of the truck and still have enough range to get to your favorite riding spot and back.

What makes the Slate truck particularly fascinating is its ability to cater to the needs of budget-minded moto enthusiasts. While you can find an old Ford Ranger for less than $10,000, the Slate offers a more modern and environmentally friendly solution. The truck's onboard 11-kW charger and compatibility with Tesla Supercharger stations make it easy to keep the battery charged, and the lack of frills means you won't be paying a premium for features you don't need.

A Compromise in Price and Features

However, the Slate truck is not without its compromises. The base model comes with only crank windows, cloth seats, and a slate grey exterior, which may not appeal to those who want a more luxurious experience. But for someone like me, who values practicality and affordability, the no-frills approach is exactly what I'm looking for. The truck can handle daily truck duties and doesn't ask much in return, making it a compelling option for those who want to reduce their environmental impact without breaking the bank.

A Temperature of Porridge for My Goldilocks

In the end, the Slate truck is a perfect temperature of porridge for my Goldilocks. It offers a practical solution for motorcycle transportation, with a payload capacity and range that cater to the needs of budget-minded moto enthusiasts. While it may not be the most luxurious or feature-rich truck on the market, it is an affordable and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional gas-powered vehicles. So, if you're in the market for a new truck and want to reduce your carbon footprint, the Slate truck is definitely worth considering.