SmackDown 6/5/26: King & Queen of the Ring Tournament | WWE on Netflix (2026)

The King and Queen of the Ring: A Tournament to Watch

The wrestling world is buzzing with excitement as the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments heat up. In a thrilling night at the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy, the first round of these prestigious tournaments showcased some intense matches and unexpected outcomes.

A Fatal Four-Way Showdown

The women's division kicked things off with a bang in a fatal four-way match. Jacy Jayne, Kiana James, Raquel Rodriguez, and Bayley, all powerhouses in their own right, collided in a battle for dominance. This match was a strategic chess game, with alliances forming and breaking in an instant. Personally, I was impressed by the technical prowess displayed by these athletes, especially Jayne's agility and Rodriguez's raw power.

A Controversial Championship Match

Moving on, the show took an intriguing turn with the appearance of GUNTHER, who was clearly still seething from his controversial loss to Cody Rhodes at WWE Clash in Italy. GUNTHER's anger was palpable as he demanded justice, claiming the referee's oversight cost him the championship. This is a common theme in wrestling—the fine line between victory and defeat often comes down to split-second decisions. What makes this particularly fascinating is the emotional investment these athletes have in their characters, blurring the lines between reality and theatrics.

Rhodes, ever the charismatic champion, accepted GUNTHER's challenge for a rematch, but the plot thickened with the arrival of Sami Zayn. Zayn's involvement added a layer of complexity, highlighting the personal rivalries and alliances that often influence these matches. In my opinion, this is where wrestling transcends mere sport; it becomes a platform for storytelling and character development.

Backstage Shenanigans

The backstage segment involving The Miz and Danhausen added a touch of humor to the night. The Miz's curiosity getting the better of him is a classic trope in wrestling, and Danhausen's nonchalant attitude provided some light relief. These moments are essential to balance the intense action in the ring.

A Tournament to Keep an Eye On

As the tournament progresses, I predict we'll see more surprises and intense competition. The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments have a rich history of elevating wrestlers to new heights, and this year's edition promises to be no different. With the likes of Oba Femi and IYO SKY already making their mark, the road to the crown is filled with potential upsets and rising stars.

In conclusion, this edition of WWE SmackDown delivered a compelling mix of in-ring action, emotional storytelling, and backstage drama. The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments are shaping up to be must-watch events, and I, for one, can't wait to see who will reign supreme.