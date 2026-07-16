'SNL' Star James Austin Johnson on Trump Impressions, Comedy, and Political Satire | Full Interview (2026)

James Austin Johnson, the SNL star who plays Donald Trump, reveals his thoughts on the impact of his portrayal and the potential risks involved. In a recent interview, Johnson expressed his concerns about the consequences of mocking Trump, stating, 'Yeah, I hope my name never comes out of his mouth.' This statement highlights the delicate balance comedians face when impersonating controversial figures. Johnson's perspective is particularly intriguing as he navigates the fine line between comedy and political commentary.

The documentary 'Playing POTUS' explores the tradition of comedians mocking U.S. presidents, with Johnson being a key participant. His portrayal of Trump adds a layer of complexity to the discussion. Johnson's approach to the role is unique, as he portrays Trump as a man who has been working in retail for decades, sharing rambling stories with coworkers. This characterization adds a layer of humor and humanity to the otherwise controversial figure.

When asked about the empathy required to portray Trump, Johnson's response is both humorous and insightful. He jokes about his own feelings towards Trump, stating, 'If you can’t tell how I feel about Donald Trump from the way that I do him, you’re a moron.' This comment showcases his ability to balance humor and personal opinion, a skill that has become a hallmark of his performances.

Johnson also discusses the charm and humor that Trump possesses, which he believes is a secret weapon. He argues that playing Trump's charm adds a layer of complexity to his portrayal, even if it's not something voters typically seek in a political candidate. This perspective offers a nuanced view of Trump's character, one that goes beyond the typical political satire.

The interview also touches on the evolution of SNL's political sketches. Former writers Jim Downey and Robert Smigel reflect on the show's past, noting that political content has always been a significant part of the show's success. Downey mentions that political sketches now dominate the cold opens, a significant shift from the past. This evolution highlights the changing role of comedy in political commentary and its impact on public perception.

In conclusion, James Austin Johnson's interview provides a fascinating insight into the world of political satire and the challenges comedians face when impersonating controversial figures. His perspective on Trump's charm and the impact of his portrayal adds a layer of depth to the discussion, making it a must-read for fans of SNL and political comedy.