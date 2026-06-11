The Socceroos' final pre-tournament warm-up match against Switzerland ended in a 1-1 draw, with a standout performance from debutant Tete Yengi. Yengi, a towering striker, scored his first international goal in the 56th minute, equalizing after Cameron Burgess' long ball caught the Swiss off-guard. This result comes as a boost for the team, especially with the addition of last-minute signing Cristian Volpato, who made his debut despite some controversy surrounding his decision to switch allegiances from Italy to Australia.

Yengi's goal was a result of a well-executed pass from Connor Metcalfe, who charged forward down the left side. The 25-year-old's performance caught the eye of manager Tony Popovic, who had called him up despite his younger brother Kusini's 11 caps for the Socceroos. Yengi's impressive year in the J-League and AFC Champions League for Machida Zelvia justified Popovic's decision, as he showed he could adapt to international football, winning several key aerial battles.

The match also saw the introduction of new comers Nestory Irankunda and Paul Okon-Englstler in attack, with the Swiss flexing their muscles early on. The Swiss have a strong record of making it out of the group stages in the last three World Cups, but the Socceroos showed they wouldn't take a backwards step, with a scuffle breaking out in the friendly match. The match ended with a positive result for the Socceroos, who are now looking forward to their World Cup opener against Türkiye on June 14th.

In my opinion, Yengi's performance was a highlight of the match, and his goal was a testament to his hard work and talent. The addition of Volpato, despite the controversy, has brought a new dynamic to the team, and his debut was a positive step forward. The Socceroos are now looking to build on this result and make a strong showing at the World Cup, with Popovic's management and the team's performance giving them a good chance of success.