Socceroos World Cup 2026: Everything You Need to Know (2026)

The Socceroos are gearing up for the FIFA World Cup, and it's an exciting time for Australian football fans. With the tournament expanding to 48 teams, the competition is fiercer than ever, and the pressure is on our national team to perform. Here's a breakdown of what you need to know as you jump on the Socceroos bandwagon.

When and Where

The Socceroos are set to play at least three matches in the group stage, which is a round-robin tournament. Australia has been grouped with Paraguay, the United States, and Türkiye, meaning they'll face each of these teams once. The fixtures are as follows:

Australia vs Türkiye: June 14

United States vs Australia: June 20

Paraguay vs Australia: June 26

Beyond the group stage, every game will be a knock-out match, with an extra round added due to the tournament's expansion. This means that the pressure is on from the very beginning, and one loss could mean an early exit.

How to Follow Along

ABC Sport will be your go-to source for live-blogging and extensive coverage of the World Cup. They'll provide in-depth analysis and insights on all the tournament's biggest storylines. Additionally, ABC Sport will offer radio commentary for all Socceroos games, key group stage matches, and the entire knockout stage, ensuring you don't miss a moment of the action.

For those who prefer visual coverage, SBS and SBS On Demand will broadcast all Socceroos matches live, giving you the option to watch the games on your preferred platform.

The Squad

The Socceroos have undergone a generational rebuild, bringing in a talented group of young players. This is the first World Cup with Tony Popovic as head coach, and the team is expected to perform well. At the last World Cup in Qatar in 2022, Australia reached the Round of 16, matching their best-ever result. This sets a high bar for the current squad, which includes a mix of experienced and promising young players.

The Tournament's Dark Side

One interesting aspect of the tournament is the FIFA Peace Prize, awarded to individuals who have taken exceptional actions for peace. However, the prize has sparked controversy. FIFA, the tournament organiser, has a chequered human rights record, despite having its own human rights policy. The inaugural prize went to US President Donald Trump, leading to accusations of 'sportswashing' by human rights organisations. Outspoken Socceroos midfielder Jackson Irvine criticised the decision, suggesting it sets the sport back in terms of its connection to society and grassroots football.

The Rules

Now, let's dive into the nitty-gritty of the rules. The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has provided the Laws of the Game, and here are some key points to help you understand the game better:

Offside Rule : This is a fundamental rule in football, and understanding it is crucial for any fan. The offside rule determines when a player is in an offside position, which can lead to a foul or a goal.

Penalty Shootouts: These are a dramatic way to decide a match when the score is tied. A penalty shootout involves players taking turns to kick the ball from the penalty spot into the goal, with the team that scores the most goals winning.

Pop Quiz

Test your knowledge with this quick quiz! (Answers at the end of the article)

As you cheer on the Socceroos, remember that this tournament is a showcase of the world's best football talent. With the expanded field, the competition is tougher than ever, and the pressure is on our national team. Stay tuned for more updates as the tournament unfolds, and don't forget to brush up on your football knowledge to join the conversation!