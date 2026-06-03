Socceroos' World Cup Squad: Who's In, Who's Out? | Brutal Decisions for Coach Popovic (2026)

The Socceroos' journey to the FIFA World Cup in North America is a tale of strategic decisions and intense competition. With just three brutal calls to make, coach Tony Popovic navigates a squad of 29 players, aiming to select the final 26 for the tournament. The upcoming friendly against Mexico at the Rose Bowl serves as a crucial dress rehearsal, offering clues to Popovic's final choices.

The Goalkeepers

In the goalkeeping department, Mat Ryan and Paul Izzo are almost certain to secure two spots. Ryan's stellar season with Levante UD, including impressive performances against Real Madrid and Barcelona, cements his place. Izzo, who impressed in friendly matches against New Zealand and Canada, is expected to be the number two.

The last goalkeeper slot is a toss-up between Joe Gauci and Patrick Beach. Gauci, once Popovic's first choice, has been overlooked recently, while Beach's form for Melbourne City and a solid performance against Venezuela keep him in the running. The decision here could be a flip of the coin.

The Defenders

Defensively, Popovic's formation calls for two wing backs and three centre backs. Jacob Italiano and Jordy Bos are the clear choices for right and left-back, respectively. Alessandro Circati and Cameron Burgess are almost certain to fill two centre-back slots. Harry Souttar, returning from an Achilles injury, could be the surprise package, adding versatility to the defense.

The remaining spots are contested by Kai Trewin, Jason Geria, Milos Degenek, and Lucas Herrington. Trewin's midfield versatility and Popovic's recent interest make him a strong contender. Geria, Degenek, and Herrington are in a tight battle, with one likely to miss out.

The Midfielders

In midfield, Popovic could opt for three or four players. Aiden O'Neill, fresh from a strong season with New York City, is a key figure. Jackson Irvine, a first-choice centre midfielder, forms a partnership with O'Neill. Paul Okon-Engstler, a unique talent, has forced his way into calculations with his stellar performances for the Young Socceroos.

Cameron Devlin, an out-and-out midfielder, is the only other option. His relentless work rate and impact for Hearts make him a strong contender. The decision here hinges on Popovic's strategy for the winger/front third attacking group.

The Wingers/Front Third Attackers

This group is versatile, with several players capable of dual roles. Connor Metcalfe, Nestory Irankunda, Ajdin Hrustic, and Nishan Velupillay are almost certain to make the cut. Mathew Leckie, a veteran with exceptional versatility, is also in the running. Awer Mabil, returning from an 18-month absence, adds depth to the squad.

The decision for Popovic lies in whether to prioritize versatility or specialists. The friendly against Mexico will provide insight into his strategy.

The Strikers

Up front, Mohamed Toure appears to be a lock, riding a remarkable goalscoring form. Tete Yengi, despite his late call-up, offers a unique physical presence. Brandon Borrello, despite a season below par, brings versatility.

The final striker spot is a close call, with Tete Yengi and Brandon Borrello vying for it. The friendly against Mexico will be a crucial test for this group.

The Missing Pieces

Unfortunately, the squad is missing three key players due to injuries. Riley McGree, Patrick Yazbek, and Lewis Miller, who would have been valuable additions, are out. This leaves the defense, particularly the right-back position, lacking depth.

The Mexico Friendly's Significance

The friendly against Mexico carries immense importance. With over 70,000 tickets sold, the atmosphere at the Rose Bowl will be electric. The Socceroos, under pressure to perform, will face a co-host with high expectations. This match serves as a dress rehearsal for the group stage, offering a glimpse into Popovic's strategy and the team's readiness for the tournament.

The World Cup Group

In Group D, the Socceroos face Turkey, USA, and Paraguay. The friendly against Mexico provides a crucial test ahead of the tournament. The group stage assignments in Vancouver, Seattle, and Santa Clara will determine their path to the Round of 32.

As Popovic makes his final calls, the Socceroos' journey to the World Cup unfolds. The friendly against Mexico is a pivotal moment, offering a glimpse into the team's strategy and the players' readiness for the global stage. The decisions made in the next few days will shape the Socceroos' fate in North America.