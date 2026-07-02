Socceroos: Young Guns Ready to Rock the World Cup (2026)

The Socceroos' World Cup squad is a breath of fresh air, a group of young players brimming with potential and an infectious enthusiasm that could just be the key to their success. Tony Popovic, the coach, has selected a team that is not just a collection of individuals but a unit with a shared spirit and a common goal. This is a squad that is ready to take on the challenges of Group D, and perhaps, just perhaps, they might just surprise us all.

What makes this team particularly exciting is the mix of youth and experience. At 22, Alessandro Circati is already a seasoned defender, having proven himself in Serie A. Mo Touré, on the other hand, is a crafty and elusive player who seems to have found the secret to scoring goals. Nestory Irankunda, a teenager, is an explosive talent who could be anything, and everything, that we hope for in a young player. But it's the surprise selections of Cristian Volpato and Tete Yengi that have caught everyone's attention. These uncapped attackers have edged out more experienced options, a bold move by a coach not known for taking risks.

The squad list is a testament to the depth and talent of Australian football. Lucas Herrington, a teenager, has won the trust of Popovic, a former central defender himself. Paul Okon-Engstler, a midfielder, shows the grace and drive of a player 10 years his senior. And Jordy Bos, a 23-year-old left-back, is already one of the finest in Holland, perfectly suited to Popovic's wingback system. This generation, Popovic says, is without fear, and that's a good thing.

However, the reality of the World Cup is that it doesn't always go to plan. The Socceroos will be tested against more polished professionals from Turkey and the USA. They are far from favorites to advance from their group, and mediocrity is the most likely outcome, as is the tradition for Australia at World Cups. But that's not to say that they can't surprise us. In fact, that's what makes the coming weeks so compelling.

The young players are complemented by respected veterans like captain Mat Ryan, Jackson Irvine, Harry Souttar, and Mat Leckie. Leckie, in particular, was the hero of Qatar after his goal against Denmark, and he was almost ruled out just a month ago. Popovic has tried to instill a spirit of possibility among the squad, allowing a degree of authenticity to their ambition. The players parrot his mantra of 'why not us' when the topic shifts to these intangibles, and that's a good thing.

As we watch the best emerging crop of Australian players in a generation tackle a World Cup campaign, we are reminded of the sense of wonder and what-might-be that goes beyond the rarity of the peak of the four-year cycle. This World Cup is exciting, and it doesn't involve starting Mitch Duke. The Socceroos have the potential to exceed our expectations, and that's what makes this tournament so compelling. It's a squad that is ready to take on the world, and we can't wait to see what they do.