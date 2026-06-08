Solana's Historic 8-Month Slump: Is a Massive Recovery Imminent? 🚀 SOL Price Prediction 2024 (2026)

Solana's recent history has been marked by a remarkable eight consecutive months of monthly losses, a first for the cryptocurrency. This bearish trend has left SOL at a critical juncture, prompting analysts to delve into its potential implications and future trajectory. While the current market conditions are dire, past cycles offer a glimmer of hope, suggesting that a major recovery might be on the horizon.

A Bearish Streak and a Historical Precedent

The cryptocurrency market has witnessed a rare occurrence in Solana's price history. SOL has endured eight straight months of losses, a streak unprecedented since its inception. This development has sparked interest among analysts, who are now scrutinizing the market's behavior for clues about the broader cycle. The current situation bears a striking resemblance to a previous bear market, where Solana experienced a dramatic decline from its 2021 all-time high of nearly $260 to a low of approximately $8.

During that downturn, SOL produced nine monthly red candles, but they were not consecutive. The ninth red candle, however, marked a pivotal moment, signaling the cycle's bottom. Following this, SOL embarked on a powerful recovery, ultimately reaching a new all-time high of around $295. The current setup, while similar, also presents notable differences, with SOL having already fallen from $253 to $67, with the ninth monthly candle currently in the making.

Accumulation Zone and Potential Recovery

Crypto analyst Patel draws parallels between the current situation and the earlier period, suggesting that a macro accumulation zone might be forming at the $50–$80 range. If this pattern repeats, it could imply that SOL is poised for a significant surge during the next major market expansion, potentially reaching levels between $500 and $1,000.

Ending Diagonal Pattern and Bullish Outlook

On a 4-hour timeframe, Elliott Waves Academy has identified an ending diagonal pattern in Solana's price movement. This pattern, representing wave 5 of a bearish impulse, suggests that the asset is nearing the conclusion of its immediate downward trajectory. The recovery outlook is contingent upon the completion of this pattern, specifically through a clean breakout of a key level and the upper boundary of the pattern.

Once established, this confirms the beginning of an upward corrective wave. Based on the length of the preceding wave, the price is projected to target specific ratios outlined on the chart as it attempts to stabilize. While initial targets are clear, the upward movement is likely to extend further, depending on market developments. A decisive break above the wave peak would significantly strengthen the bullish scenario, paving the way for a more substantial recovery.

Technical Factors Supporting Bullish Outlook

The technical analysis bolsters the bullish outlook with a clear five-wave impulse structure representing wave (1)/(A) and a strong reversal pattern forming near the diagonal's lower boundary. The internal corrective movements observed are consistent with the formation of the expected diagonal, further reinforcing the potential for a trend reversal.

In conclusion, while the current market conditions are challenging, the historical precedent and technical analysis suggest that a major recovery for Solana might be on the horizon. The accumulation zone and the ending diagonal pattern provide compelling indicators that could signal a significant upward movement in the near future.