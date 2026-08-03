Sotheby's x Virgil Abloh Foundation: Unveiling Rare Prints for a Noble Cause (2026)

In the world of art and fashion, few figures have left as indelible a mark as Virgil Abloh. His sudden passing in 2021 at the young age of 41 shocked the creative industry, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire and influence. Now, Sotheby's is offering a unique opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts to own a piece of Abloh's artistic journey, while also contributing to a noble cause. The auction house has partnered with the Virgil Abloh Foundation to sell a set of rare prints, with proceeds going towards funding university scholarships. This is a powerful initiative that not only celebrates Abloh's artistic genius but also ensures his commitment to education and opportunity lives on.

A Designer's Artistic Journey

Virgil Abloh's artistic journey was a testament to his creativity and innovation. Originally trained as an architect, he seamlessly blended streetwear and luxury, becoming a trailblazer in the fashion industry. His work with Kanye West and his appointment as artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear showcased his ability to push boundaries and challenge conventions. Abloh's artistic output was diverse, ranging from custom-designed Nike sneakers to sculptures like WORLD LEADERS Ladder 1 (2022), which sold for a record-breaking $405,000. This versatility and impact on the art world make his prints a highly sought-after commodity.

The Off-Wisconsin Collaboration

The prints in question are part of a limited-edition collaboration between Abloh and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he earned a degree in civil engineering in 2003. The partnership, called Off-Wisconsin, was a playful take on Abloh's influential luxury streetwear brand, Off-White. The distinctive lettering and text on the four red screenprints are reminiscent of Abloh's makeover of the University's signature sports T-shirt, The Red Shirt™. This collaboration not only showcases Abloh's artistic prowess but also his connection to his alma mater and his belief in the power of education.

The Impact of the Sale

The sale of these prints at Sotheby's is more than just an opportunity for collectors to own a piece of Abloh's work. Proceeds from the sale will benefit a scholarship fund at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where Abloh earned his degree. This initiative is a testament to Abloh's belief in the power of education and his desire to support the next generation of creatives. The scholarship will support students in design, textile engineering, art, and music, fostering a more equitable and inclusive industry for under-represented young creatives, cultural leaders, and changemakers.

A Legacy of Opportunity

The Virgil Abloh Foundation's commitment to supporting education and opportunity is a powerful legacy. Since Abloh's passing, his widow, Shannon Abloh, has focused on expanding access to education. The foundation already supports scholarships for Black undergraduate students in the US to expand access to the fashion industry, and another for Black British students at the Royal College of Art in London. The addition of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Virgil Abloh Scholarship Fund to this portfolio is a significant step in continuing Abloh's mission to open doors and break barriers.

A Thoughtful Takeaway

The sale of these rare prints at Sotheby's is a powerful reminder of the impact that Virgil Abloh had on the art and fashion worlds. It is an opportunity for collectors to own a piece of his artistic journey while also contributing to a noble cause. The proceeds from the sale will fund scholarships that support students in design, textile engineering, art, and music, ensuring that Abloh's commitment to education and opportunity lives on. This initiative is a testament to the power of art to inspire and drive positive change, and it is a fitting tribute to a man who left an indelible mark on the creative industry.