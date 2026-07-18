South Africa's Crypto Regulation: New Frameworks by the SARB (2026)

The South African Reserve Bank is taking a proactive approach to cryptocurrency regulation, aiming to minimize the risks associated with this rapidly evolving financial landscape. This is a crucial step, as the Bank recognizes the potential for cryptocurrencies to disrupt the financial system and the economy at large. The Bank's deputy governor, Fundi Tshazibana, highlights the need for frameworks to regulate crypto assets and manage the risks they pose. The issue is not just about the lack of regulation; it's about the potential for risks to accumulate undetected due to the rapid growth of cryptocurrencies and the limited oversight in this space.

One of the key challenges is the cross-border nature of cryptocurrency transactions. With crypto assets outside the regulatory perimeter, it becomes difficult to monitor and manage financial transactions, leading to potential risk concentrations. Tshazibana emphasizes the complexity of this issue, stating that crypto is not money and that the current regulatory frameworks may not be sufficient to address the unique characteristics of cryptocurrencies. The Bank's inventory of the crypto landscape revealed a significant number of South Africans with crypto-trading accounts, nearly doubling since early 2022, and a substantial amount of externalization through local crypto platforms since 2019.

The Bank for International Settlements, a central bank for central banks, has also weighed in on the matter. In its global economic outlook, it warned that while digital innovation is transforming finance, it also brings challenges, particularly regarding trust in money. Stablecoins, cryptocurrencies pegged to the value of a currency or asset, are seen as a potential solution but are also criticized for falling short of the foundational properties of money and threatening financial integrity. Tshazibana acknowledges the debate surrounding the store of value definition for cryptocurrencies, especially stablecoins, and the implications for monetary policy transmission.

The South African Reserve Bank's efforts to develop frameworks for cryptocurrency regulation are essential to ensure financial stability and manage the risks associated with this new and complex financial landscape. As cryptocurrencies continue to evolve and gain traction, it is crucial to have a comprehensive understanding of their impact and potential risks. The Bank's work will help shape the future of cryptocurrency regulation in South Africa and provide valuable insights for other countries facing similar challenges.