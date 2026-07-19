Spanish Scientists Discover New 'Bear-Dog' Species in Catalonia from 15.9 Million Years Ago (2026)

Unveiling the Secrets of Ancient Carnivores: A New 'Bear-Dog' Species Emerges

In the world of paleontology, discoveries often rewrite history, and the unearthing of a new species is always a thrilling revelation. Recently, a team of Spanish scientists has brought to light a fascinating creature from the depths of time—a 'bear-dog' species dating back an astonishing 15.9 million years.

The story begins with a skull, discovered in the 1990s at Els Casots, a fossil site in Catalonia that has become a treasure trove for Miocene enthusiasts. Initially, this skull was thought to belong to a known species, Paludocyon, but a closer examination in 2014 revealed a surprising twist.

A Misidentified Mystery

What many don't realize is that paleontology is as much about detective work as it is about digging up bones. The researchers' keen eye for detail led them to question the initial identification. The skull, it seemed, belonged to a creature smaller and less robust than the typical Paludocyon, which could weigh up to 200 kilos. This discrepancy sparked a journey of discovery.

Introducing Paludocyon moyasolai

After years of meticulous research, the team confirmed their hunch. The skull was not that of a known species but a new one, which they named Paludocyon moyasolai, honoring the esteemed paleontologist Salvador Moyà-Solà. This discovery elevates Els Casots to a pivotal position in the study of these ancient creatures.

A Medium-Sized Mystery Hunter

The real intrigue lies in the lifestyle of this newly discovered species. Paludocyon moyasolai was a medium-sized predator, weighing between 50 and 70 kilos, and its dentition tells a fascinating story. The unusual development of its posterior molars suggests a varied diet, indicating a mesocarnivorous hunter capable of pursuing small to medium-sized prey. Imagine a creature navigating a tropical lagoon, hunting primitive deer and ancestral pigs, all while sharing its habitat with larger predators and a diverse array of fauna.

Miocene Carnivore Communities

This discovery contributes to a broader understanding of Miocene carnivore communities on the Iberian Peninsula. Previous research has revealed sites where an extraordinary number of carnivore species coexisted, including bear-dogs, felids, hyaenas, and bears. The competition among these species was fierce, except for a few, like the amphicyonid, which hunted in more open habitats, reducing direct rivalry.

Isotope Analysis: Unlocking Dietary Secrets

One of the most intriguing aspects of this research is the use of stable isotope analysis. By examining tooth enamel, scientists can reconstruct the diet of these ancient creatures with remarkable precision. This method, akin to a forensic investigation, provides a window into the past, revealing how these carnivores adapted to environmental changes and competed for survival.

Filling in the Evolutionary Puzzle

Paludocyon moyasolai is more than just a new species; it's a crucial piece in the evolutionary puzzle of amphicyonids. Each discovery allows researchers to refine the family tree and understand why this group became extinct millions of years ago. It's a testament to the ongoing quest to decipher the mysteries of our planet's ancient past.