Springboks Captain Jesse Kriel on Year-Round Rugby: 'I've Adapted to the Lifestyle' (2026)

The ongoing debate over a global rugby calendar has sparked intense discussions, with players and officials alike weighing in on the potential benefits and challenges. One of the key figures in this conversation is Jesse Kriel, a Springboks star who has been playing rugby year-round since his professional debut. Despite the challenges, Kriel remains unfazed and embraces the reality of his job, highlighting the importance of adapting to the demands of the sport.

In an interview, Kriel expressed his acceptance of the year-round playing schedule, stating, "I’ve been doing this for seven seasons as a professional rugby player, so I’m used to it, and every year I make a point of resetting after the test match period and coming back to the Eagles fresh." This mindset showcases his resilience and dedication to the sport, even in the face of potential fatigue.

The issue of a global calendar is not just a theoretical debate; it has practical implications for players' well-being. Kriel's statement, "I continue to live a life where I play rugby for 11 months out of the year, but that’s the lifestyle I’ve chosen," underscores the commitment required to excel in the sport. However, it also raises questions about the potential strain on players' physical and mental health.

The debate over a global calendar is further complicated by the differing opinions of rugby unions. While some, like SA Rugby, advocate for changes to align with the Six Nations, others, notably New Zealand, have been vocal in their opposition. New Zealand's chief, Rob Nichol, emphasizes the need for a compelling case to support such a significant shift, highlighting the complexity of the situation.

Despite the challenges, Kriel remains focused on his goals. He aims to make the Japan Rugby League One knockouts with the Canon Eagles and prioritize his physical training during the off-season. This dedication to self-improvement is a testament to his commitment to excellence, even in the face of a demanding schedule.

In conclusion, the debate over a global rugby calendar is a multifaceted issue that requires careful consideration. While players like Kriel embrace the challenges, officials like Rassie Erasmus advocate for change. The outcome of this debate will shape the future of rugby, impacting the well-being of players and the sport's overall development. As the discussion continues, it is essential to weigh the potential benefits and drawbacks to make informed decisions that prioritize the health and sustainability of the sport.