Spurs' Glorious Season Ends: A Hard-Fought Lesson in the Playoffs! (2026)

The San Antonio Spurs' remarkable journey this season has come to an end, leaving us with a mix of emotions. While the final outcome was disappointing, it's important to acknowledge the incredible achievements along the way.

A Season to Remember

Back in October, few predicted the Spurs would dominate the Western Conference as they did. With a young and talented core, they defied expectations, winning an impressive 62 games and showcasing their potential. This season was a testament to their growth and determination.

The Final Battle

The series against the New York Knicks was a tale of missed opportunities and composure. Despite San Antonio's ability to hold leads, they struggled to close out games, ultimately succumbing to the Knicks' experience and clutch performances.

One key factor was the battle of the boards. While the Spurs held their own in defensive rebounds, the Knicks' edge in offensive rebounds and free throw shooting proved decisive. Jalen Brunson's exceptional performance, accounting for nearly half of his team's points, also played a significant role.

Rare Statistics and Insights

The box score statistics from this game are truly fascinating. It's exceptionally rare for a team to win a postseason game with such poor shooting efficiency, as the Knicks did. In fact, since 2012-2013, there has only been one other game where the winning team's shooting percentages were as dismal.

What makes this even more remarkable is that the Spurs' shooting was even worse. Since 2012-2013, only a handful of teams have lost by such a small margin with such poor shooting. This highlights the importance of efficiency and the fine line between victory and defeat.

Grading the Box Score

Team Graded Box Scores provide an interesting perspective on a winner's performance relative to other winners. By analyzing differentials in basic box score statistics, we can gain insights into a team's strengths and weaknesses. This grading system offers a unique way to evaluate and compare teams, especially when considering the defined reference period.

Looking Ahead

As we reflect on this season, it's clear that the Spurs have a bright future. With a young core, they can continue to improve and build on their success. Replicating this season's achievements won't be easy, but with the right development and growth, they can become an even more formidable force in the Western Conference.

This season has taught us that experience and composure are crucial in the postseason. The Spurs' hard-fought battles will serve as valuable lessons for the future. Personally, I believe they have the potential to go even further next year, and I'm excited to see how they evolve and adapt.