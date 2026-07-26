Spurs' Summer League Success: A Gritty Win Over the Bucks (2026)

The 2026 NBA Summer League witnessed a gritty performance from the San Antonio Spurs as they emerged victorious over the Milwaukee Bucks, securing a 90-80 win and boosting their record to 2-1. This game was a testament to the Spurs' resilience and strategic prowess, as they maintained a double-digit lead for most of the match, ultimately prevailing despite the Bucks' strong showing. What makes this victory particularly noteworthy is the Spurs' ability to control the pace and flow of the game, despite the Bucks' impressive shooting percentages. While the Bucks had the upper hand in assists and 3-point shooting, the Spurs' defense and efficient scoring proved to be the deciding factors. The Spurs' success can be attributed to the stellar performance of R.J. Davis, who led the team with 20 points, three assists, and two steals. His ability to control the pace and create scoring opportunities for his teammates was instrumental in the Spurs' victory. Emanuel Miller and Ja'Kobi Gillespie also contributed significantly, each scoring 13 points. Hyunjung Lee, the team's bench leader, added 12 points and three rebounds, showcasing the depth and versatility of the Spurs' roster. On the other hand, the Bucks struggled to find consistency, with only Brayden Burries, a first-round draft pick, scoring in double figures. His 26 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals were not enough to propel the Bucks to victory. The Bucks' bench, led by Cormac Ryan and Pete Nance, also failed to make a significant impact, with Ryan contributing 15 points and Nance adding eight points. The Spurs' victory over the Bucks is a testament to their ability to execute their game plan effectively and adapt to the challenges presented by their opponents. It also highlights the importance of a strong defense and efficient scoring, which were the key factors in the Spurs' success. Looking ahead, the Spurs will face the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, while the Bucks will take on the Phoenix Suns on Monday. The Summer League continues to provide an exciting platform for young talent to showcase their skills and for teams to evaluate their depth and strategy. The Spurs' victory over the Bucks is a reminder that grit, resilience, and strategic execution can overcome even the most formidable of opponents. Personally, I think the Spurs' ability to maintain a double-digit lead for most of the game is a testament to their depth and versatility. What makes this particularly fascinating is the contrast between the Spurs' strong defense and the Bucks' impressive shooting percentages. In my opinion, the Spurs' victory highlights the importance of a well-rounded team with a strong bench, and it sets the stage for an exciting Summer League season.