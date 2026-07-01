Stalker Tried to Break into Sabrina Carpenter's Home: Restraining Order Granted (2026)

In a chilling turn of events, pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter has been granted a temporary restraining order against a persistent stalker, William Applegate, who allegedly attempted to breach her home. This disturbing incident, which occurred on May 23rd, marks a significant escalation in Applegate's alleged stalking behavior, dating back to at least April 20th.

Carpenter's declaration, filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, paints a picture of fear and emotional distress. She describes Applegate's actions as a "disturbing and irrational fixation," a claim supported by a Los Angeles police detective's declaration. The detective, a threat management expert, wrote that Applegate's behavior indicated a dangerous obsession.

One detail that immediately stands out is Applegate's delusional belief that Carpenter knew him and was expecting him. This claim, which Carpenter's documents describe as "outrageous and entirely false," is a classic sign of a stalker's distorted reality. It's a disturbing insight into the mind of someone who has become fixated on another person to an unhealthy degree.

What makes this case particularly fascinating is the way it highlights the insidious nature of stalking. Applegate's behavior escalated from surveillance to attempted forced entry, and even after his arrest, he returned to the neighborhood, conducting what Carpenter described as "deliberate surveillance" and "harassment." This persistence, despite legal consequences, is a common tactic used by stalkers to maintain control and power over their victims.

In my opinion, this case serves as a stark reminder of the very real and often terrifying threat that stalking poses. It's a problem that affects not just celebrities like Sabrina Carpenter, but countless individuals across the globe. The fact that Applegate's behavior has now been officially recognized and restrained by the court is a crucial step in ensuring Carpenter's safety and peace of mind.

However, the broader implications of this case are worth considering. Stalking is a complex issue that often involves a web of psychological and social factors. It's a behavior that can escalate quickly, as we've seen here, and it's crucial that we continue to raise awareness and provide support to victims. This case should serve as a catalyst for further discussion and action on this important issue.

As we reflect on this incident, it's clear that Sabrina Carpenter's bravery in speaking out and taking legal action is a powerful statement. It sends a message to other victims that they are not alone and that there is support and protection available. This case is a reminder that we must continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of individuals, especially in the face of such invasive and threatening behavior.