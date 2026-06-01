Stan Lee AI: Bringing the Iconic Creator Back to Life (2026)

The world of pop culture is abuzz with the news that Stan Lee, the legendary comic book writer, editor, publisher, and producer, will be returning in AI form. This deal, between AI company ElevenLabs and Stan Lee Universe, a joint venture between Genius Brands International and POW! Entertainment, marks a fascinating intersection of technology and pop culture. It's a testament to the enduring legacy of Lee, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 95.

A Voice That Needs No Introduction

The agreement allows ElevenLabs to use Lee's voice and likeness, adding an officially licensed AI recreation of Stan Lee to its “Iconic Marketplace.” This marketplace is a treasure trove for companies seeking to license celebrity voices and likenesses for commercial use. The company is already promoting the initiative with an AI-generated narration modeled after Lee's unmistakable voice, which can be heard on the Vimeo video embedded at the top of this article.

Comic Book-Inspired Filters and More

ElevenLabs is adding two “comic book-esque music filters” inspired by Lee to its AI music generator, ElevenCreative Music. These filters are called “Superhero Cinematic Swells” and “Retro Hero Fanfare.” They're also launching a new series called “Stan Lee Book Club of the Month” on Eleven Reader that will use Lee's voice to narrate a different book every month. First up is Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island.

A Hologram, Not the First Time

This isn't the first time Lee has been resurrected with AI. An AI hologram of the man also spoke with fans at L.A. Comic-Con last year. This deal is a testament to the enduring fascination with Lee's work and his impact on pop culture.

A Voice That Resonates

Chaz Rainey, a lawyer and board member for Stan Lee Universe, provided the following statement: “Stan always believed in meeting his fans where they were: in the pages of a comic, at a convention, or in a quick on-screen cameo. This partnership is a way of continuing that. Fans have always told us that when they read his comics, they hear the words in Stan’s voice, and now, thanks to ElevenLabs, we can make that a reality.“

A Legacy Continues

The deal between ElevenLabs and Stan Lee Universe is a fascinating development in the world of pop culture. It's a testament to the enduring legacy of Stan Lee and the power of technology to bring his work to new generations of fans. It's a reminder that even in death, Stan Lee continues to inspire and entertain.