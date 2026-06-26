Stanislaus Community to Get Emergency Care Until 2035 Hospital Opens (2026)

The Stanislaus community faces a dire healthcare crisis, with residents in Patterson enduring a 25- to 30-minute ambulance ride to reach emergency care in Turlock or Modesto. This is a stark reality for a region that has seen significant growth, expanding from 12,000 residents in 2000 to over 26,000 today, with projections of exceeding 65,000 within 15 years. The lack of immediate emergency care is a critical issue, as highlighted by the fact that one-third of Patterson residents couldn't access medical care in the past year. This situation is not just a minor inconvenience but a public health emergency in slow motion, as argued in the analysis for AB 2282. The proposed solution is a rural emergency stabilization care unit (RESCU), a temporary facility that will provide emergency evaluation and care, imaging, and lab services until the permanent hospital opens in 2035. This unit, if approved, would be staffed according to emergency care standards and have transfer agreements with hospitals within a 30-mile radius. The Del Puerto Health Care District, which has served the 370-square-mile west Stanislaus County region since 1946, plans to build a comprehensive healthcare campus, including a new ambulance facility, a behavioral health center, an office building, an assisted living center, and a 25-bed critical-access hospital. The RESCU, however, is a crucial step in ensuring that the community has access to emergency care during the construction of the permanent hospital. Assemblyman Juan Alanis, R-Modesto, who authored the state bill, emphasizes the importance of bringing lifesaving care closer to home. He states, 'West Side residents have driven past empty fields to reach emergency care since the closure of Del Puerto Hospital in 1998. My bill puts lifesaving care where it belongs — close to home — while Del Puerto Health Care District finishes the job of bringing a permanent hospital back to Patterson.' The bill, AB 2282, has already received overwhelming support in the Assembly, with a 76-0 vote, and is now set for a Senate vote. The temporary RESCU is a practical and necessary solution to address the immediate healthcare needs of the Stanislaus community, especially in light of the region's rapid growth and the challenges of accessing emergency care. This development is a significant step towards ensuring the health and safety of the residents of Patterson and the surrounding areas.
Stanislaus Community to Get Emergency Care Until 2035 Hospital Opens (2026)
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