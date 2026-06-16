Star Wars Zero Company: Command Your Squad in the Clone Wars Era (2026)

The upcoming Star Wars XCOM-like game, Star Wars Zero Company, is set to be a tactical masterpiece, blending the iconic Star Wars universe with the strategic depth of XCOM. The game's trailer, unveiled at the Summer Game Fest 2026, promises an immersive experience like no other. But what truly excites me is the inclusion of Anakin Skywalker, adding a layer of historical context to the Clone Wars-era story. This game is not just about fighting aliens and droids; it's about the strategic command of an elite squad, a blend of misfits, rogues, and former criminals, navigating the treacherous planets of the Star Wars galaxy. The trailer offers a glimpse into the turn-based strategy gameplay, reminiscent of XCOM, where players will have to make critical decisions that could turn the tide of battle. What makes this game particularly fascinating is the opportunity to explore the Clone Wars era from a fresh perspective. Personally, I think the game's release on August 27th for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S at $49.99 and $59.99 respectively is a significant milestone for the franchise. It's a testament to the enduring appeal of Star Wars and the strategic depth that XCOM fans crave. However, what many people don't realize is that this game is not just about the action; it's about the strategic thinking and the moral dilemmas that come with commanding an elite squad in a galaxy far, far away. From my perspective, Star Wars Zero Company is a game that will redefine the franchise's video game offerings, offering a blend of action, strategy, and historical context that will keep players engaged for hours on end. It's a game that will not only entertain but also challenge players to think tactically and strategically, making it a must-play for fans of both Star Wars and XCOM.