State of Origin 2026 Game 2: NSW Blues v Queensland Maroons – live (2026)

Get ready for an electrifying night of rugby league as the State of Origin series continues! Tonight, we witness the highly anticipated Game 2, pitting the NSW Blues against the Queensland Maroons. With a packed MCG and a record crowd, the atmosphere is sure to be electric.

In my opinion, this game carries a lot of weight. The Maroons, despite their strong start in the first game, are now playing catch-up after being reduced to 12 men. It's a crucial moment for Billy Slater's team, and they'll be eager to prove their mettle. On the other hand, the Blues, who made some strategic changes after a challenging start, now look more formidable with the return of Payne Haas.

One thing that immediately stands out is the referee for tonight's match, Ashley Klein. He's under intense scrutiny following his controversial decision in Origin I to send off Kalyn Ponga. Klein's past gambling activities have also been a topic of media interest, adding an extra layer of pressure to his performance tonight.

Let's delve into the team news. For Queensland, Billy Slater has a clear message: "Have confidence to chase your game. Don't be fearful." Slater has made just one change to his starting side, with Briton Nikora and Max Plath switching positions. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, who recently lost his father, a former first-grade footballer, will be playing tonight.

The NSW Blues have made six changes due to form and fitness issues. There's a new pair of centres, with Tolu Koula and Mark Nawaqanitawase taking the field. Mitch Moses, who has proven his fitness, starts at five-eighth, and Payne Haas returns to the front row.

Historically, the Blues have dominated at the MCG, winning five out of six games. A victory tonight would not only secure the shield for NSW but also set them up for a potential series sweep, a feat not achieved since 2000.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the psychological aspect. The Maroons will be out for revenge, while the Blues, with their changes, will be looking to assert their dominance. It's a battle of pride, skill, and strategy.

As we await the final team lists and the kick-off, join me in the comments section. I'd love to hear your predictions and thoughts on this highly anticipated clash. Remember, this is more than just a game; it's a celebration of rugby league's finest talent and a showcase of the passion and rivalry that defines State of Origin.

Stay tuned, and let's enjoy this thrilling encounter together!