State of Origin Game II Quiz: Melbourne's Points Leaders | ABC More or Less (2026)

The ABC More or Less quiz is a clever and engaging challenge for AFL enthusiasts, inviting players to test their knowledge of State of Origin greats. This particular quiz focuses on ranking players based on tries scored, points scored, and games coached, with a twist: it's set in Melbourne. The quiz is designed to be a deep dive into AFL history, requiring players to strategize and make informed decisions. With three rounds and three guesses per round, it's a test of both knowledge and quick thinking. The quiz also provides hints to help players along the way, ensuring a fair and enjoyable experience for all. The challenge is to place the players in the correct order, a task that requires a keen understanding of their contributions to the game. The quiz is a fun way to test one's knowledge and skills, and it's a great opportunity to learn more about the history of AFL and its iconic players. It's a must-try for any AFL fan looking to challenge themselves and their peers.

State of Origin Game II Quiz: Melbourne's Points Leaders | ABC More or Less (2026)
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