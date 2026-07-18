Staten Island Summer Swim & Dive Meets 2026: Full Schedule & Highlights (2026)

Summer swimming and diving meets on Staten Island are in full swing, offering a refreshing escape from the heat. The upcoming Interclub Championship Meet, scheduled for August 3 and 4-5, promises to be a highlight, with Hillside, Great Kills, Village Green, and South Shore clubs gearing up for intense competition. Hillside, in particular, has dominated the scene, securing its sixth consecutive Interclub swim title last year. This year, they're set to host several meets, including a swim meet against RCCC on July 2, a Special Olympics swim meet on July 11, and a swim meet against Village Green on July 16. The club's dominance is evident, but the competition is fierce, with other clubs like Great Kills and South Shore also hosting their own meets and preparing for the Interclub Championship. The schedule is packed with interclub dive and swim meets, providing a platform for swimmers and divers to showcase their skills and build towards the ultimate championship. The meets are not just about the competition; they're also a chance for the clubs to bond and foster a sense of community. As the summer progresses, the excitement builds, and the anticipation for the Interclub Championship Meet grows. The outcome of these meets will shape the season's legacy, with the top performers earning a place in the history books. The summer swimming and diving meets on Staten Island are a testament to the dedication and talent of the local clubs, offering a refreshing escape from the heat and a platform for athletic excellence.