Steelers' Patrick Queen Dismisses Trade Rumors: 'My Business is to Go Play Football' (2026)

The Pittsburgh Steelers' Patrick Queen is ready to put the speculation to rest. In a recent interview, Queen addressed the trade rumors and contract extension discussions that dominated the early stages of the offseason. With a confident tone, he dismissed the 'charade' of rumors, emphasizing his focus on the upcoming season and his commitment to the team's success.

Queen's unwavering dedication to his craft is evident in his impressive statistics. He has made 101 consecutive starts, showcasing his durability and consistency. Additionally, he has delivered 100-tackle campaigns in five out of his six NFL seasons, solidifying his status as a reliable and productive linebacker. As a two-time Pro Bowler, Queen's impact on the field is undeniable.

The Steelers' defense, under the leadership of Mike Tomlin, has been a cornerstone of the team's success. However, with the transition to Mike McCarthy's first year as head coach and the potential retirement of Aaron Rodgers, the defense faces new challenges. Queen's presence is crucial in this evolving landscape, as he is a key cog in the middle of the defense.

Despite the trade rumors and contract extension discussions, Queen remains focused on the present. He is content with his current contract and is not concerned about the future. With a strong financial position for the upcoming season, Queen is determined to lead the Steelers to success, one game at a time. His mindset is clear: his business is to go out there and play the best football he can, putting himself and the team in a good position for success.

In a league where uncertainty is the only constant, Patrick Queen's commitment to his craft and his team is a refreshing reminder of the importance of focus and dedication. As the Steelers venture into uncharted territory, Queen's presence is a stabilizing force, ensuring that the team's defense remains a force to be reckoned with.