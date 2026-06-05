Steelers Roster Bubble: 4 Veterans Fighting for Their Spots in 2026 | NFL Offseason Analysis (2026)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a state of flux as they embark on a new era under head coach Mike McCarthy. With a fresh coaching staff and a roster filled with new faces, the team is undergoing a significant transformation. This shift creates an intriguing dynamic for players, particularly those on the roster bubble, as they vie for their spots. Here, we delve into the stories of four Steelers veterans who find themselves in uncertain positions ahead of the upcoming minicamp.

The Uncertain Future of Esei Otomewo

Esei Otomewo, a veteran defensive lineman, was expected to secure a spot as a rotational defensive end after a strong finish to the previous season. However, the Steelers' decision to re-sign Dean Lowry, a versatile player with a strong connection to McCarthy, has thrown Otomewo's prospects into question. Lowry's ability to play multiple positions and his familiarity with the new coaching staff give him an edge. Otomewo's future becomes even more uncertain with the presence of rookie Gabriel Rubio, who could further intensify the competition for the final defensive end spots. This situation highlights the challenges faced by veterans in a rapidly evolving roster landscape.

Ryan McCollum's Center Stage

Ryan McCollum, a solid backup center, finds himself in a challenging position with the addition of Brock Hoffman. While McCollum has experience at both guard positions, his primary role is center. Hoffman, on the other hand, brings a wealth of experience in McCarthy's scheme, having played extensively at both center and guard. The numbers favor Hoffman, who has a larger sample size of snaps in McCarthy's system. This dynamic underscores the importance of versatility and adaptability in the NFL, where players must be ready to step into various roles.

Kaleb Johnson's Special Teams Struggle

Kaleb Johnson, a second-year running back, faces an uphill battle for a roster spot. His rookie season was underwhelming, with limited offensive contributions and a notable special teams gaffe. The Steelers' recent acquisition of Travis Homer, a special teams ace, and the emergence of Eli Heidenreich, a dual-threat offensive weapon with special teams ability, further diminishes Johnson's prospects. While Johnson has shown some promise in OTAs, the competition for roster spots is fierce, and his lack of special teams prowess may ultimately seal his fate. This scenario illustrates the delicate balance between offensive and special teams skills in the NFL.

Christian Kuntz's Long Snapper Dilemma

Christian Kuntz, a long snapper, finds himself in a precarious position with the addition of Cal Adomitis, a former Pitt standout. Kuntz's recent struggles and Adomitis' youth and affordability make the Steelers lean towards the latter. This decision could disrupt Chris Boswell's kicking operation, as the team seeks to upgrade their long snapper position. The situation underscores the importance of special teams in the NFL, where even a slight improvement can have a significant impact on a team's success. It also highlights the challenges faced by veterans in a league that values youth and affordability.

In conclusion, the Steelers' offseason roster shakeup has created an intriguing narrative for fans and analysts alike. The stories of Otomewo, McCollum, Johnson, and Kuntz exemplify the challenges and opportunities faced by veterans in a rapidly evolving NFL landscape. As the team prepares for minicamp, the battle for roster spots will be a fascinating spectacle, offering a glimpse into the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers.