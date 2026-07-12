Stephen Colbert Writers' Creative Emmy Campaign: A DIY FYC Ad (2026)

When I first heard about the writers of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert taking matters into their own hands with a DIY Emmy campaign, I couldn’t help but chuckle. It’s the kind of audacious, slightly desperate move that feels both endearing and revealing. Personally, I think this story isn’t just about a group of writers angling for recognition—it’s a microcosm of the larger tensions between creativity and corporate priorities in the entertainment industry. What makes this particularly fascinating is how it exposes the disconnect between the people who craft the content and the networks that profit from it.

Let’s start with the surface-level story: the writers posted a homemade FYC (For Your Consideration) video because, as they put it, CBS wasn’t doing an Emmy campaign for them. On the surface, it’s a classic underdog tale. But if you take a step back and think about it, the reality is more nuanced. CBS did run FYC ads for the show, just not specifically for the writing team. This raises a deeper question: Why does the network seem more interested in promoting the show as a whole than the individuals who make it great?

From my perspective, this isn’t just about Emmys—it’s about value. The writers of The Late Show have been nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series nearly every year, yet they’ve never won. Meanwhile, the show itself took home its first Outstanding Talk Series Emmy last year, right after CBS announced its cancellation. What this really suggests is that networks often prioritize the brand over the talent behind it. It’s a pattern we see across the industry: creators are disposable, but the product must live on.

One thing that immediately stands out is the writers’ decision to style their video like the opening credits of a 1980s sitcom. It’s a clever nod to the era of television when writers were more celebrated, and it’s also a subtle dig at the nostalgia-driven content that dominates today’s streaming landscape. What many people don’t realize is that this kind of self-aware humor is a hallmark of Colbert’s team—they’ve always been adept at turning their struggles into material. The video’s closing line, introducing Colbert as ‘Da Boss,’ is both a joke and a reminder of the power dynamics at play.

But let’s not forget the elephant in the room: CBS’s claim that the show’s cancellation was ‘for purely financial reasons.’ Personally, I find this hard to swallow. Colbert’s sharp criticism of the Trump administration and CBS’s parent company Paramount Global’s merger plans make it difficult to believe that finances were the only factor. This isn’t just speculation—it’s a reflection of how corporate interests often clash with artistic expression. What this situation highlights is the precarious position of late-night hosts and their teams, who are expected to push boundaries without rocking the boat too much.

If you ask me, the writers’ DIY campaign is more than a plea for an Emmy—it’s a statement. They’re saying, ‘We matter, and our work deserves recognition.’ It’s a bold move, but it’s also a risky one. In an industry where networks hold most of the cards, publicly calling out your employer could backfire. Yet, it’s this kind of defiance that keeps the industry honest.

Looking ahead, I can’t help but wonder what this means for the future of late-night TV. As networks continue to prioritize profitability over creativity, will we see more writers and creators taking matters into their own hands? Or will the industry find a way to better value the talent that drives its success? One thing is certain: the writers of The Late Show have reminded us that behind every great show are individuals who deserve to be seen and heard.

In the end, whether or not they win an Emmy, they’ve already made their point. And that, in my opinion, is a victory in itself.