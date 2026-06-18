Stephen King's Favorite Sci-Fi Series: The Boroughs on Netflix (2026)

Stephen King, the renowned author of horror and thrillers, has once again surprised us with his unexpected praise for a Netflix series. This time, it's the sci-fi horror series "The Boroughs" that has caught his attention, and he's raving about it. King's love for the show is evident in his social media posts, where he describes it as an "absolute delight" and encourages viewers to "binge-watch it." But what makes this recommendation even more intriguing is the comparison King draws between "The Boroughs" and the iconic series "Stranger Things."

In my opinion, King's comparison is spot-on. Both shows share a similar blend of heart and horror, creating a captivating and emotional experience for viewers. "Stranger Things" became a cultural phenomenon, and it's fascinating to see how "The Boroughs" taps into similar themes and elements that made its predecessor so successful. The series follows the story of Sam Cooper, a retiree who discovers a supernatural threat to his retirement home, and it explores the idea that our twilight years don't have to be spent in solitude and reflection. This uplifting message, combined with a stellar cast and memorable performances, makes "The Boroughs" a must-watch.

One of the most intriguing aspects of King's praise is the show's Rotten Tomatoes score. With an impressive 96% critic score, it's clear that the series has resonated with audiences and critics alike. The show's ability to balance horror with a hopeful message is a testament to its quality and the skill of its creators. Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, the minds behind "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance," have crafted a series that is both entertaining and thought-provoking.

What makes this recommendation even more compelling is King's personal connection to the show. As an author who has built his career on the power of storytelling, King's appreciation for a series that explores similar themes is significant. It suggests that "The Boroughs" has captured the essence of what makes his own works so captivating: the ability to blend horror with emotional depth and a sense of wonder. Personally, I find it fascinating that King, known for his dark and twisted tales, is now championing a show that embraces a more uplifting and hopeful narrative.

In conclusion, Stephen King's endorsement of "The Boroughs" is a testament to the show's quality and its ability to captivate audiences. The series' blend of horror and heart, combined with its stellar cast and uplifting message, makes it a must-watch for fans of "Stranger Things" and anyone looking for a memorable streaming experience. King's personal connection to the show adds an extra layer of intrigue, making his recommendation even more compelling. So, if you're in the mood for something a little different, give "The Boroughs" a try and immerse yourself in this delightful and thought-provoking series.