Sterlin English on Dutton Ranch: Unraveling the Jackson Mystery (2026)

In the world of entertainment, where stories unfold and characters come to life, we often find ourselves captivated by the actors who bring these narratives to the screen. Today, we delve into the fascinating journey of Sterlin English, a rising star in the Taylor Sheridan universe, and explore his role as Austin Lewis in the highly anticipated show, 'Dutton Ranch'.

The Actor's Journey

Sterlin English, a name that might be familiar to roping enthusiasts, has seamlessly transitioned from the rodeo arena to the world of acting. With a passion for both crafts, English's journey began at a young age, influenced by his father, cowboy John English, who doubled for Kiefer Sutherland in 'The Cowboy Way'. English's determination to pursue acting led him to take numerous acting classes, eventually landing him a manager and agency representation.

Dutton Ranch and Austin Lewis

'Dutton Ranch', the latest addition to the Sheridan universe, has given English his first big break as Austin Lewis, one of the long-standing ranch hands at 10-Petal Ranch. Austin's character arc is a compelling one, as he embarks on a quest for truth after his friend, Wes, goes missing. Despite facing physical challenges and threats from other ranch hands, Austin's determination to uncover the shady dealings of the Jackson family remains unwavering.

A Character's Motivation

English sheds light on Austin's motivation, stating, "He's trying to find the answers to everything." This relentless pursuit of truth, even in the face of danger, is what sets Austin apart. English further explains, "Austin might not be the biggest guy in the room, but he's definitely not scared. That drive in him to find the truth is a really strong force."

Building Connections

Austin's relationship with Zachariah, played by Marc Menchaca, is a key aspect of his character development. English describes the dynamic between the two characters as one of mutual respect and camaraderie. "Austin feels at home with him. They have this back-and-forth crap talking, just like guys being guys." This connection allows Austin to confide in Zachariah and seek his guidance as he navigates the dangerous path he has chosen.

Fear vs. Truth

When asked about Austin's fear for his own life, English provides an insightful perspective. "Finding answers is more important than what could happen to him," he says. This statement highlights Austin's unwavering commitment to uncovering the truth, even in the face of potential danger. English's interpretation adds depth to Austin's character, showcasing his bravery and dedication to justice.

The Impact of Collaboration

English's experience working with his co-stars, Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, was nothing short of inspiring. He describes them as "amazing" and "supportive," highlighting the positive impact they had on his performance during Austin's pivotal moments. This collaboration and support system are essential aspects of an actor's journey, and English's appreciation for it is evident.

Beyond the Screen

English's transition from the professional rodeo circuit to the spotlight of 'Dutton Ranch' has been a smooth one. He shares his positive experience with fans, stating, "I love talking to everybody that has any questions." This engagement with fans is a testament to English's approachable nature and his ability to connect with audiences beyond the screen.

A Sheridan Fan Himself

English's admiration for the Sheridan universe is evident, as he confesses to being a fan of other SheridanVerse shows, including 'Landman'. His appreciation for Billy Bob Thornton's performance in 'Landman' showcases his keen eye for talent and his passion for the craft.

What Lies Ahead

As we eagerly anticipate the season finale of 'Dutton Ranch', English teases, "You'll just have to watch and find out." This enigmatic response leaves us curious about the fate of Austin Lewis and the unfolding of the Jackson family's secrets.

In conclusion, Sterlin English's portrayal of Austin Lewis in 'Dutton Ranch' is a testament to his talent and dedication. His character's journey, filled with courage and a relentless pursuit of truth, adds depth to the Sheridan universe. As we await the season finale, we can only speculate about the impact Austin's actions will have on the Dutton Ranch and the Jackson family's illegal operations.