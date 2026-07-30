Steve Borneman's New Role: General Manager at WRNR (2026)

Radio Industry Shake-Up: A New Era for WRNR and WZBA

The radio industry is buzzing with the news of a significant leadership transition. Steve Borneman, the current General Manager of WZBA, is set to join WRNR as its new GM, marking a pivotal moment for both stations. This move is more than just a change in personnel; it signifies a potential shift in the local radio landscape.

Borneman's departure from WZBA, which is being sold to K-Love, is a notable event. WZBA, known as 'The Bay', has been a beloved local station, and its sale raises questions about the future of independent radio. Personally, I find it intriguing how these changes reflect the evolving dynamics of the industry. The rise of digital media and streaming services has undoubtedly impacted traditional radio, and such acquisitions are a testament to that.

A Veteran's Journey

Borneman's career trajectory is nothing short of impressive. From his early days at ABC/Citadel/Cumulus New York to his leadership roles at JAM Media Solutions and Pamal Broadcasting, he has worn many hats. His experience as a Station Manager at WOR New York and his stint as COO for Shamrock's cluster in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre showcase his versatility. What many people don't realize is that these roles are not just about management; they are about understanding the pulse of the audience and the unique identity of each market.

Embracing Local Roots

What makes WRNR's decision particularly fascinating is their emphasis on local community engagement. Borneman's quote about believing in 'local, community-focused' radio is a breath of fresh air in an era where many stations are homogenized. In my opinion, this move could be a strategic pivot to differentiate WRNR in a crowded market. Local listeners often crave content that resonates with their daily lives, and this could be a game-changer for the station's identity.

A Perfect Fit?

The enthusiasm from WRNR's co-owners, Kirk Litton and Jay Stevens, is palpable. They highlight Borneman's experience and his understanding of the 'hyper local' position of the station. This is a crucial aspect, as many radio stations struggle to find the right balance between local relevance and broader appeal. From my perspective, Borneman's background in various markets might just be the secret sauce WRNR needs to thrive.

Looking Ahead

As Borneman takes the reins at WRNR, one can't help but wonder about the future of both stations. Will WZBA maintain its local flavor under new ownership? How will Borneman's leadership shape WRNR's programming and community engagement? These are questions that will likely be on the minds of both industry insiders and loyal listeners.

In conclusion, this leadership change is more than a simple personnel swap. It's a story of industry evolution, local identity, and the enduring power of community-focused radio. As an analyst, I'm eager to see how these stations navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead, shaping the future of radio in their respective markets.