Steven Spielberg's latest sci-fi thriller, Disclosure Day, marks a return to the genre and the director's fascination with alien encounters. The film, inspired by a New York Times article on the Pentagon's UFO program, presents a world where the truth is elusive and the line between reality and illusion is blurred. Spielberg's signature sense of wonder and formal elasticity are on full display, with a visual language that plays with screens and reflections, creating a tense and captivating atmosphere.

The story follows Daniel Kellner (Josh O'Connor), a government whistleblower on the run with his girlfriend Jane (Eve Hewson) and a mysterious device. They possess 79 years of footage exposing a government conspiracy to deny the presence of aliens on Earth. Noah Scanlon (Colin Firth), a shadowy paramilitary spook, is hot on their trail, determined to stop the information from reaching the public. Meanwhile, Kansas City weather reporter Margaret Fairchild (Emily Blunt) starts exhibiting supernatural abilities, speaking foreign languages, and reading minds.

The film's opening shot, a wrestler's boot in the audience's face, sets the tone for the rest of the movie. It's a wake-up call to humanity, a reminder of the short supply of empathy in a world where cynicism and disbelief run amok. Spielberg's return to sci-fi is both playful and deliriously strange, with a visual language that plays with the truth of images, creating a tense and captivating atmosphere.

One of the most affecting moments in the film is a scene involving the recreation of memory as a portal, tapping into Spielberg's signature sense of wonder. The director's belief in the abductees whose experiences are historically dismissed as crackpot ravings is a testament to his commitment to empathy as an intergalactic superpower. The big alien reveal is a sign of Spielberg's conviction, reclaiming the imagery as real and no less ridiculous or imagined than a god-man dangling from a crucifix.

Despite lacking surprise or climactic fireworks, Disclosure Day is a powerful statement on the importance of empathy in a world where the truth is elusive. Spielberg's message is clear: we might have to look to our galactic neighbours for lessons in how to get along. The film is a wake-up call to humanity, a reminder of the need for empathy in a world where the line between reality and illusion is blurred.

Disclosure Day is a must-see for true believers, a testament to Spielberg's enduring legacy as a master of storytelling and a visionary filmmaker.