Stevenage, a town in Hertfordshire, England, has a rich history that extends far beyond its borders. From Mars rovers to celebrity cats, Stevenage has played a pivotal role in shaping various aspects of modern life. In this article, I will delve into eight stories that highlight the town's significance over the past eight decades, offering a unique perspective on its impact and legacy. One of the most intriguing stories involves the town's connection to Mars. Engineers at Airbus built the Rosalind Franklin rover in Stevenage, a mission designed to drill two meters below the Martian surface in search of life. This project, originally scheduled for 2022, has been delayed due to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, but it remains a testament to Stevenage's role in space exploration. What makes this particularly fascinating is the town's ability to contribute to cutting-edge technology, even in the realm of space exploration. Another story that stands out is the tale of Henry Trigg, a warden at St Nicholas Church who left an unusual final wish. Trigg's coffin was hoisted into the rafters of a barn, where it remained for centuries, serving as a unique reminder of the town's history and the lengths people will go to preserve their legacies. In the world of sports, Stevenage has also made its mark. The town's football team has, on occasion, beaten more established sides, such as Newcastle United, with memorable victories and draws. The town's pedestrianized town center, the first of its kind in the country, is another notable achievement. Architect Leonard Vincent's radical idea, initially met with strong opposition, has since become a model for other towns. Stevenage's influence extends to the world of motorbikes as well. The Vincent Black Shadow, often hailed as the world's first superbike, was designed and built in the town. This iconic motorbike, with its top speed of about 125mph, has become a symbol of Stevenage's engineering prowess. The town's connection to speed doesn't end there; it also produced Sir Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time F1 champion, and commentator David Croft, who began his career in Stevenage. The town's recent celebrity, Nala the cat, charmed commuters and became a digital sensation, with her adventures shared on a Facebook page and a Christmas single released to support charity. Finally, Stevenage's relationship with music is exemplified by Knebworth House, an iconic UK concert venue that has hosted some of the world's biggest acts, including Elton John, The Rolling Stones, and Paul McCartney. The town's cultural significance is further highlighted by its role in Robbie Williams' concert attendance records and its appearance in his biopic, 'Better Man'. These stories, among others, showcase Stevenage's diverse contributions to various fields, making it a town of immense historical and cultural importance. From Mars rovers to celebrity cats, Stevenage has left an indelible mark on the world, and its legacy continues to inspire and captivate.
Stevenage at 80: Mars rovers, Robbie Williams and bouncy balls (2026)
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