Stranger Things Dominates: The Top TV Shows of 2025-26 (2026)

The 2025-2026 TV season has brought a mix of old favorites and new releases, with Netflix's 'Stranger Things' taking the top spot as the most-watched series. This is a testament to the enduring popularity of the show, which has captivated audiences with its blend of supernatural horror and coming-of-age storytelling. What makes this particularly fascinating is the show's ability to maintain its relevance and draw in new viewers even after its final season. In my opinion, the show's success lies in its ability to create a compelling and immersive world that resonates with a wide range of audiences. The show's blend of nostalgia and modern storytelling techniques has struck a chord with viewers, making it a standout in a crowded TV landscape. One thing that immediately stands out is the impact of streaming platforms on the TV industry. Netflix's dominance in the top 10 list is a clear indication of the power of streaming services to shape viewing habits and drive ratings. This shift towards streaming has also allowed for a more diverse range of shows to gain traction, as evidenced by the presence of 'His & Hers' and 'Marshals' in the top 5. What many people don't realize is the importance of multiplatform viewing in today's TV landscape. The introduction of multiplatform data by Nielsen has provided a more accurate picture of how shows perform across different platforms, including linear and streaming services. This has allowed for a more nuanced understanding of viewer engagement and has opened up new opportunities for show creators to reach and engage with their audiences. If you take a step back and think about it, the success of 'Stranger Things' and other Netflix shows highlights the importance of original content in the streaming era. With the rise of streaming platforms, viewers have more choices than ever before, and original content has become a key differentiator for these services. This has led to a more competitive landscape, with networks and streaming services investing heavily in high-quality, original programming. A detail that I find especially interesting is the impact of the 'Yellowstone' universe on the broadcast shows. The success of 'Marshals' and the upcoming 'Tracker' on CBS demonstrates the power of a well-established universe to draw in viewers and create a dedicated fan base. This trend of interconnected shows and universes is likely to continue, as networks and streaming services seek to build their own exclusive content ecosystems. What this really suggests is the importance of storytelling and world-building in the TV industry. The ability to create a compelling and immersive world that resonates with viewers is a key factor in the success of a show. This is particularly evident in the case of 'Stranger Things', which has created a rich and detailed world that has become a cultural phenomenon. The show's success has also led to a surge in interest in similar genres and storytelling techniques, with a number of new shows and franchises emerging in recent years. In conclusion, the 2025-2026 TV season has brought a mix of old favorites and new releases, with Netflix's 'Stranger Things' taking the top spot as the most-watched series. The show's success highlights the importance of original content, multiplatform viewing, and immersive storytelling in the modern TV landscape. As the industry continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how these trends and innovations shape the future of television.