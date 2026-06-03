The world of dance is about to get a whole lot brighter as two Strictly Come Dancing stars, Amy Dowden and Carlos Gu, embark on a new tour, bringing their acclaimed show, Reborn, to Kent. This isn't just a dance tour; it's a celebration of resilience, transformation, and the sheer joy of movement. But what makes this tour truly special is the personal journeys these stars have undertaken, which are as captivating as their performances. Amy Dowden, a beloved professional dancer on the show since 2017, has become a powerful advocate for health awareness and charity work. Her battle with breast cancer and subsequent recovery have not only made her a stronger, fitter dancer but also a role model for many. Her documentaries on Crohn's disease and cancer treatment have received widespread praise, including a BAFTA Cymru award, and her campaigning work has been recognized with an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours in 2024. Carlos Gu, on the other hand, is a three-time Chinese National Champion and an internationally recognized Latin dancer. His move to the UK sparked a journey of self-discovery that has changed his life. Together, Amy and Carlos are set to deliver a show that promises dazzling choreography, emotional storytelling, and spectacular routines performed alongside a cast of world-class dancers and vocalists. From high-energy Latin numbers to moving contemporary pieces, Reborn is an uplifting evening packed with passion and inspiration. This tour is not just about the dance; it's about the stories of perseverance and personal growth that these stars are ready to share with audiences in Kent. The show will be held at the Orchard West in Dartford on Friday, May 29, and at the Assembly Hall Theatre in Tunbridge Wells on Sunday, June 7. It's a must-see for fans of glitterball glamour and anyone who appreciates the transformative power of dance and personal resilience.
Strictly Stars Amy Dowden and Carlos Gu Bring 'Reborn' Dance Tour to Kent (2026)
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