Strive's Bitcoin Bet: 2,500 BTC Purchase Amid Price Dip | Crypto News (2026)

Strive Asset Management's recent acquisition of 2,500 bitcoins at a lower average price than its previous purchase has sparked interest and commentary in the crypto space. This move comes as the company reports impressive yields and a growing bitcoin treasury, positioning it among the top 10 corporate holders. However, the timing is intriguing, especially given the recent actions of its peer, Strategy (MSTR).

Strive's acquisition of 2,500 bitcoins for approximately $185.2 million at an average price of $74,092 per coin is notable for several reasons. Firstly, it showcases Strive's strategic buying during a pullback in bitcoin's price, allowing them to acquire more coins at a lower cost compared to their previous purchase. This strategy is a common practice among investors seeking to maximize returns during market downturns.

The company's bitcoin holdings now total 19,000, pushing Strive further into the ranks of the largest corporate bitcoin holders. This significant holding is a testament to the company's confidence in bitcoin's long-term potential and its commitment to diversifying its assets. Moreover, Strive's quarter-to-date and year-to-date BTC yields of 23.0% and 36.7%, respectively, indicate substantial growth in its bitcoin portfolio.

What makes this scenario particularly intriguing is the contrast with Strategy's recent actions. Strategy, the largest corporate bitcoin holder, has initiated its first publicized sale of 32 bitcoins for $2.5 million at an average price of $77,135. This sale sparked a selloff in BTC and the broader crypto market, suggesting a potential shift in sentiment among institutional investors. While Strive is acquiring more bitcoins, Strategy is selling, raising questions about the market's overall direction and the strategies of these influential players.

Additionally, Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer's initiation of coverage on Strive with a Buy rating and a $32 price target adds further intrigue. Despite a pre-market decline, the implied upside of roughly 93% is significant. This positive sentiment from a reputable analyst highlights the potential for Strive's stock to perform well, especially as it continues to build its bitcoin treasury.

In my opinion, Strive's strategic buying during a market pullback and its growing bitcoin holdings demonstrate a well-thought-out investment strategy. The company's impressive yields and position as a top corporate bitcoin holder are commendable. However, the contrast with Strategy's actions raises questions about market dynamics and the influence of institutional investors. As the crypto space continues to evolve, it will be fascinating to see how these players' strategies and decisions impact the market's trajectory.